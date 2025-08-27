Two election runoffs set for Sept. 23 for Hoover City Council seats

× Expand Ashley Lovell and Liz Lane, at left, will be in a Sept. 23 runoff for Hoover City Council Place 3, while Kenneth Cox Jr. and Gene Smith are in a runoff for Council Place 2.

There will be two runoffs for Hoover City Council seats on Sept. 23.

McGill Crossings resident Liz Lane barely scraped into a runoff with Greystone’s Ashley Lovell for Council Place 3, and Ross Bridge’s Kenneth Cox Jr. and Magnolia Grove’s Gene Smith will battle it out for Council Place 2.

Lovell almost won outright in Tuesday’s voting, securing 8,148 votes (49.8% of the total 16,349 votes cast in that race), while Lane captured 4,695 votes (28.7%) and Williams received 3,506 votes (21.4%).

In Place 2, Cox was the frontrunner among four candidates in that race. Cox secured 5,144 votes (33) of the votes cast in that race, while Smith was not far behind with 4,602 votes (30%). Clint Bircheat followed in third place with 3,778 votes (25%), and Copeland Johnson picked up 1,862 votes (12%).