'Twas a few nights before Christmas in Hoover

'Twas 22 nights before Christmas when all through the city the creatures were stirring to see something pretty.

The lights and garland were hung on City Hall with care in hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there.

The children were bundled in green and in red while visions of tree lights danced in their heads.

Moms and dads were gathered there, too, to see the city’s Christmas tree light up like new.

Two kids from Brock’s Gap and Greystone were there to flip the switch and show off the glare.

When across the lawn there arose such a clatter, the kids turned their heads to see what was the matter.

Away to the road they moved with a dash to see Santa arrive on a fire truck in a flash.

The moon shined above as kids played in the snow, and Santa went to the library after shouting “Ho Ho.”

Kids stood in line to see the jolly old elf, and he smiled and made mental notes to himself about which kids were being good and which ones were not, so he’d know whether to bring gifts or just sleep in his cot.

There was no Dasher, no Dancer, no Prancer, no Vixen, no Comet, no Cupid, no Donder or Blitzen.

They must have stayed home to rest for Christmas Eve when they make lots of deliveries to those who believe.

The mayor said hello to everyone who was there, and the city administrator led in a prayer.

Will Lochamy broke away from his radio show to emcee the ceremony and tie it up with a bow.

Miss Hoover’s Teen showed up with her crown to welcome the crowd and turn frowns upside down.

The Beautification Board and other workers made City Hall look nice, and the 43-foot-tall tree was shining with 62,000 lights.

The Whole Scoop served hot chocolate, coffee and ice cream, and volunteers gave out Little Debbie Christmas treats as part of the team.

The choir from Brock’s Gap sang holiday tunes, and before you knew it, the night was through.

But before everyone left and drove out of sight, I heard someone exclaim “Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.”