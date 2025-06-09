Tuesday, June 10, is 1st day to qualify for Hoover 2025 election

Photo by Jon Anderson
Hoover City Council candidates participate in an election event at the Green Trails at Lake Wilborn Clubhouse in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Tuesday, June 10, is the first day candidates can qualify to run for Hoover mayor or City Council seats in the 2025 election
Candidates have two weeks to file qualifying papers, with the deadline being Tuesday, June 24. Hoover’s municipal election is Aug. 26. Residents will elect a mayor and people to fill seven places on the Hoover City Council.
All council candidates run at large and represent the entire city. There are no City Council districts in Hoover. Instead, candidates must choose one of the seven places to seek. The council then will elect one of its members to serve as president.
Thus far, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said he is seeking re-election, and he is facing competition from Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis.
On the City Council, two current council members — Curt Posey and Sam Swiney — have said they do not intend to seek re-election, leaving those two spots as open seats — Posey in Place 1 and Swiney in Place 2. John Lyda, the council president and holder of Place 3, has not said whether he is seeking re-election or not.
All other current council members — Khristi Driver in Place 4, Derrick Murphy in Place 5, Casey Middlebrooks in Place 6 and Steve McClinton in Place 7 — have announced their intention to run.
Several other candidates have announced their intention to seek a Hoover City Council seat as well.
While no one has officially qualified yet, here is how the candidate list looks based on public announcements:
Mayor:
- Frank Brocato
- Nick Derzis
Council Place 1:
- Panveer Patel
- Robin Schultz
Council Place 2:
- Kenneth Cox
- Copeland Johnson
- Gene Smith
Council Place 3:
- Ashley Lovell
Council Place 4:
- Khristi Driver
Council Place 5:
- Derrick Murphy
Council Place 6:
- Casey Middlebrooks
Council Place 7:
- Steve McClinton
Unannounced council seat:
- Christian Coleman
- Liz Lane
- Donna Mazur