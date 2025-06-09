Tuesday, June 10, is 1st day to qualify for Hoover 2025 election

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover City Council candidates participate in an election event at the Green Trails at Lake Wilborn Clubhouse in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Tuesday, June 10, is the first day candidates can qualify to run for Hoover mayor or City Council seats in the 2025 election

Candidates have two weeks to file qualifying papers, with the deadline being Tuesday, June 24. Hoover’s municipal election is Aug. 26. Residents will elect a mayor and people to fill seven places on the Hoover City Council.

All council candidates run at large and represent the entire city. There are no City Council districts in Hoover. Instead, candidates must choose one of the seven places to seek. The council then will elect one of its members to serve as president.

Thus far, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said he is seeking re-election, and he is facing competition from Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis.

On the City Council, two current council members — Curt Posey and Sam Swiney — have said they do not intend to seek re-election, leaving those two spots as open seats — Posey in Place 1 and Swiney in Place 2. John Lyda, the council president and holder of Place 3, has not said whether he is seeking re-election or not.

All other current council members — Khristi Driver in Place 4, Derrick Murphy in Place 5, Casey Middlebrooks in Place 6 and Steve McClinton in Place 7 — have announced their intention to run.

Several other candidates have announced their intention to seek a Hoover City Council seat as well.

While no one has officially qualified yet, here is how the candidate list looks based on public announcements:

Mayor:

Frank Brocato

Nick Derzis

Council Place 1:

Panveer Patel

Robin Schultz

Council Place 2:

Kenneth Cox

Copeland Johnson

Gene Smith

Council Place 3:

Ashley Lovell

Council Place 4:

Khristi Driver

Council Place 5:

Derrick Murphy

Council Place 6:

Casey Middlebrooks

Council Place 7:

Steve McClinton

Unannounced council seat: