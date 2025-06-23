Tuesday is last day to qualify for Hoover 2025 election

× Expand File photo municipal elections A roll of sticks is seen on a ballot machine as residents of Hoover cast their votes in the 2020 municipal elections on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

Tuesday (June 24) is the final day for people to qualify to run to be Hoover’s next mayor or to get on the ballot in a Hoover City Council race.

The qualifying deadline to file papers with the Hoover City Clerk’s Office is 5 p.m. Tuesday. Candidates also must have filed a statement of economic interests with the Alabama Ethics Commission.

As of Monday, incumbent Mayor Frank Brocato was the only official candidate for mayor, but police Chief Nick Derzis plans to officially qualify to run for mayor on Tuesday. Derzis was waiting until the last day because he must start taking vacation once he qualifies and until the Aug. 26 election results are certified.

Five of the seven Hoover City Council seats also had contested races as of Monday. Only Councilmen Steve McClinton and Casey Middlebrooks remained without any opposition.

Councilmen Curt Posey and Sam Swiney both have said they are not running for re-election, and there were two or three candidates seeking to fill each of those seats. Council President John Lyda was the only incumbent council member who had not said publicly as of Monday whether he would seek re-election, and two people had qualified for the seat he currently occupies.

Here was the complete lineup of known candidates as of Monday:

Mayor:

Frank Brocato (i)

Nick Derzis

Council Place 1:

Tanveer Patel

Robin Schultz

Council Place 2:

Kenneth Cox Jr.

Copeland Johnson

Gene Smith

Council Place 3:

Liz Lane

Ashley Lovell

Council Place 4:

Christian Coleman

Khristi Driver (i)

Donna Mazur

Council Place 5:

Steve Lawrence

Derrick Murphy (i)

Council Place 6:

Casey Middlebrooks (i)

Council Place 7:

Steve McClinton (i)

See more information about qualifying to be on the ballot for the Aug. 26 Hoover municipal election.

The Hoover Sun will publish a final list of candidates who file qualifying papers after the deadline passes Tuesday evening.