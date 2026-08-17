True Crime Book Club examines 'Empire of Pain'

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Hoover Public Library's True Crime Book Club will discuss Patrick Radden Keefe's "Empire of Pain" on Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Friends Meeting Room.

The nonfiction book traces three generations of the Sackler family and the origins of its fortune, including the development and marketing of OxyContin by Purdue Pharma and the family's role in the opioid crisis.

Keefe follows the Sacklers from their earlier pharmaceutical success with Valium through the rise of OxyContin, examining the company's marketing practices, efforts to influence doctors and regulators and questions surrounding the drug's addictiveness. The book also chronicles investigations of the family and company along with the legal battles that followed.

"Empire of Pain" also explores the Sacklers' wealth, philanthropy and connections to prominent cultural and educational institutions around the world.

The monthly book club is geared toward readers interested in true crime, investigations and cold cases. New members and visitors are welcome, and a Zoom option is available.

The program is free. For more information, including the Zoom meeting link, visit events.hooverlibrary.org/event/15615270.