Transit authority proposes expansion of service in Hoover, other cities

The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority is proposing to alter and expand transit options in Hoover and other parts of the metro area between now and May of next year.

One of the biggest changes for service in Hoover would be to increase the frequency of trips between the Riverchase Galleria and the Central Station in downtown Birmingham to lessen people’s wait times for buses.

The proposal is to go from seven round trips a day to 16 round trips a day, which would lessen wait times between buses from 90 minutes to 60 minutes on weekdays and 181 minutes to 60 minutes on Saturdays, said Wytangy Peak, the transit authority’s interim planning director in a public information meeting at Hoover City Hall Wednesday night.

Also, service times would be expanded from the current 6 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. timeframe on weekdays to a 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. timeframe, and from the current 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. timeframe on Saturdays to a 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. timeframe.

Additionally, the fixed U.S. 31 bus route no longer would make a loop on Lorna Road on its way back to Birmingham.

Instead, the Lorna Road area and parts of John Hawkins Parkway, U.S. 31 and Riverchase would be part of a Hoover microtransit zone served by 6-to-8-passenger vans that would be available by demand through an app, much like an Uber or Lyft service, Peak said.

The microtransit zone as currently laid out would include the area between U.S. 31 and Interstate 65 from the Hoover-Vestavia Hills city limits down to around the Cahaba River and areas west of U.S. 31 along John Hawkins Parkway to the Colonial Promenade Hoover (Walmart) shopping center. However, the borders of the microtransit zone are negotiable depending on the city’s needs and funding availability, Peak said.

The proposal is to make this change by May of next year, she said.

However, changes proposed by the transit authority would require additional funding from Hoover and other cities where service expansion is proposed, Peak said. The costs associated with the proposed changes were not available at Wednesday night’s public information meeting, but Peak said those costs have been shared with Hoover city officials.

The Hoover City Council would be the entity making a decision of whether to fund an expansion of transit service.

Hoover City Planner Mac Martin was at the information meeting Wednesday night and said the proposal from the transit authority falls in line with goals in Hoover’s comprehensive plan.

The microtransit zone also would give Hoover residents in that zone more options to get to the transit stops along U.S. 31, but again, the decision lies with the council, Martin said.

The city of Birmingham in December 2019 launched a pilot microtransit program with a rideshare service called Via that allows people to book rides within a zone for a flat fee of $1.50. Via uses Mercedes Metris vans to provide the service.

Peak said the transit authority has an interest in merging the Via service into its service options, but if that’s not feasible, the transit service is looking to explore setting up its own microtransit system.

Martin said the Via service may not be able to pick people up at their front door, but it’s set up to be able to pick people up within a two-minute walking distance of where they are.

The expansion plan proposed by the transit authority not only would establish a new microtransit zone in Hoover, but also in north Birmingham, the Woodlawn/Eastwood area, Bessemer and Homewood. Existing microtransit routes in Mountain Brook and downtown and west Birmingham would still be available. A connection to the Mountain Brook microtransit zone would be available at a new hub proposed for Brookwood Village.

The transit expansion plan, which has numerous other elements in other cities, was developed in conjunction with an outside consultant who was looking for ways to grow ridership, support mobility needs, offer customers better value and use resources more efficiently, Peak said.

One of the biggest goals was to decrease wait times between buses. Ninety-five percent of the transit authority’s routes have wait times between buses of 60 minutes or longer, and some have weekday wait times as long as 99 minutes, she said.

The transit authority ideally would like to get wait times down to 30 minutes but has proposed a shorter-term goal of getting wait times down to 60 minutes or less as part of a COVID-19 recovery, Peak said.

The transit board will be asked to vote on the proposal at its Aug. 4 meeting, but the various communities involved would need to approve funding for the expansion, she said.

More details about the proposed transit expansion can be seen online at forwardwithmax.com, and the transit authority welcomes feedback through the “contact us” button at the top of the page, Peak said.

However, the plan shown online for the U.S. 31 fixed route is out of date and has been changed to remain along U.S. 31 through Vestavia Hills, transit officials said.