Torbor invited again to speak at Mayors Prayer Breakfast

Former Auburn University and NFL player Reggie Torbor is a motivational speaker and personal development manager for Brasfield & Gorrie General Contractors. Torbor will be the keynote speaker for the 2021 Hoover Mayor's Prayer Breakfast.

Former Auburn University and NFL player Reggie Torbor was supposed to be the keynote speaker for the 2020 Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato still wants Torbor to share his story, so Torbor has been invited again to this year’s prayer breakfast, which is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel.

Tickets are $25 and are available through the Hoover Library Theatre box office by phone at 205-444-7888, online at hooverlibrary.org/thelibrarytheatre or in person at 200 Municipal Drive.

However, the seating capacity for this year’s breakfast has been drastically reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Erin Colbaugh, events coordinator for the city. There will be only 240 tickets sold, with six people to a table instead of the usual 10. The 2019 prayer breakfast sold out with 600 people, Colbaugh said.

Torbor is a native of Baton Rouge and was a four-year starter at defensive end for Auburn University, where he earned All-SEC honors.

In 2004, the New York Giants selected Torbor as a fourth-round draft pick, and in 2008 he helped the Giants win the Super Bowl. Torbor then played two seasons with the Miami Dolphins and spent his final season with the Buffalo Bills in 2010. He retired from the NFL in 2011.

Since then, he has focused his career on leading and motivating others. He now works as a motivational speaker and personal development manager for Brasfield & Gorrie General Contractors.

Torbor lives in Hoover with his wife, Michelle, and two sons, RJ and Cameron.

The Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is hosted by the Hoover Beautification Board.

2021 Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

WHERE: Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel

WHEN: May 4; 7:30 a.m

TICKETS: $25 through the Hoover Library Theatre box office at hoover

library.org/thelibrarytheatre,

205-444-7888 or 200 Municipal Drive, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday