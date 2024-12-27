Top 24 Photos of 2024: See the full list

As we approach the end of 2024, we’re taking the time to highlight the best 24 photos that appeared in the Hoover Sun this year—hoping to illustrate how vibrant life was in Hoover this year along the way.

#24:

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Members of the Hoover High School mountain biking team ride the trails at Black Creek Mountain Bike Park in Hoover during practice.

Mountain biking has been growing in popularity over the years in the area, with both Hoover and Spain Park High Schools hosting club teams. Both teams compete across the state throughout the fall and winter.

Read the full article here.

#23:

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Paul and Regina Young's house in Bluff Park decked out for Halloween in October 2024.

Hoover residents Paul and Regina Young went all out for Halloween this year, turning their yard into a full-sized pirate ship display. The Youngs have been going above and beyond when it comes to decorating their yard for Halloween for four years; looking to step up their game each year.

Read the full article here.

#22:

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt The Bart Starr Award: named after Bart and given to an athlete of exemplary character every year at the Super Bowl breakfast. The trophy resided in the Starr home as the realty team prepared to sell the home in August 2024.

In August, the Hoover home of NFL icon Bart Starr went up for sale. The home, located along the 16th fairway at the Riverchase Country Club, is more than 7,000 square feet, with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. The original asking price for the home was more than $1.9 million.

Read the full article here.

#21:

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Host Jordan Masaeid-Hosey introduces Zeel Zavier to a potential match during the Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante in Hoover on Oct. 19, 2024.

In October, owner of Hoover-based HBH Realty, Jordan Masaeid-Hosey, hosted Fall in Love Fest at Phil Sandoval’s Mexican Restaurant. The event, which encouraged single attendees to mingle with one another in hopes of making a match, was inspired by Masaeid-Hosey’s matchmaking “listing” posts on Facebook.

Read the full article here.

#20:

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt The image of the Hoover team reflects in the face shield of WR Tre Darden (3) during the Hoover vs Thompson game at Warrior Stadium on Oct. 18, 2024.

The Hoover High School football team played their season like they had something to prove. After a turbulent pre-season, as the team’s former head coach resigned after a controversial video of practice emerged, the Bucs didn’t let that deter them from having a solid season. The Bucs made it to the third round of the playoffs and ended their season with a 10-3 record.

#19:

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The First Edition Jazz Band from Hoover High School plays outside Bluff Park Elementary School as people arrive for the school's 100th anniversary celebration on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.

In October, Bluff Park Elementary School marked its 100th anniversary with a celebration, bringing together current students and alumni to celebrate the school’s history. When the school first opened in 1924, there were about 50 students with two classrooms and two teachers.

Read the full article here.

#18:

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Sydney Wilson, 5, holds a sign for her father, Sam Wilson, who was running in the Bluff Park 8K road race in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.

In early December, runners braved freezing temperatures for the annual Bluff Park 8K. More than 338 runners completed the course, but the overall winner was Caleb Van Geffen, a 26-year-old from Leeds who finished in 26 minutes, 25 seconds.

Read the full article here.

#17:

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Danielle Tickell with her best in show piece at Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover on Oct. 5, 2024.

In October, this year’s annual Bluff Park Art Show brought artists from all over the area to Bluff Park to exhibit their work. A McAdory High School art teacher, Danielle Tickelle–pictured here, won the “Best in Show” award.

Read the full article here.

#16:

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson Hoover's Jeremiah Tabb(2) scores during a game between Hoover High School and Fairhope High School on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at the Hoover Met. In the background, is Opelika football coach is Bryan Moore.

Sometimes the picture is the whole story. This was the case in November, when a photo from a Hoover football game showed Opelika football coach Bryan Moore on the sidelines at a playoff game between Hoover and Fairhope. Moore used a media pass to illicitly gain access to the sideline for scouting. Moore was suspended for the next game for his actions.

Read the full article here.

#15:

× Expand Hoover City Schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox tests a hovercraft at Rocky Ridge Elementary School.

This year marked Hoover City School’s superintendent Kevin Maddox’s first full calendar year in the role since he was selected for it in September 2023. Maddox, who previously worked as a principal and assistant superintendent in the Homewood school district, told the Hoover Sun in March that he considers this job the “opportunity of a lifetime.”

Read the full article here.

#14:

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Emma Terry, crowned Miss Hoover 2025, holds a photo of her grandpa after Jack's Biscuit Bake-off on September 19, 2024. Her grandfather passed in April 2024 because of ALS, and now she advocates for others struggling with the disease.

Miss Hoover 2025 Emma Terry’s service initiative, Stomping Out ALS One Step at a Time, has focused on battling ALS. Terry was drawn to this project because of her grandfather, who was diagnosed with ALS before Terry was born and lived with the disease for 22 years before passing away in April.

Read the full article here.

#13:

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Spain Park band members during pregame festivities before a game against Sparkman High School on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Ala.

While watching the Spain Park High School football team might have been the main attraction on Friday nights throughout the fall, Spain Park’s marching band certainly drew a crowd as well. The band took the field for their halftime show at each game this season.

#12:

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Logan Davis, a motor scout with the Hoover Police Department, leads a charter bus from the Hoover Met Stadium with other members of the Hoover Police Motorcade during the SEC Tournament.

Logan Hosford, Hoover Police Department’s first female motorcycle officer, could be seen throughout the year fulfilling her duties as a motor scout. Hosford, an Auburn native, has worked in law enforcement since 2015 and has been with Hoover’s department since 2019.

Read the full article here.

#11:

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Hoover's Jarett Fairley (1) shoots a layup guarded by Enterprise’s Walker Clark (2) and Enterprise’s Jordan Knight (10) during the boys Class 7A state championship game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on Saturday, March 2, 2024. The Bucs defeated Enterprise 59-34.

The Hoover boys basketball team won their second straight Class 7A stat title this March, beating Enterprise 59-34. Hoover dominated Enterprise during the game, holding them to just 15 points in the second half of the game.

Read the full article here.

#10:

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Second graders at Greystone Elementary participated in the Super Citizen Kickoff event with the Liberty Learning Foundation on Friday, March 8, 2024. Greystone Elementary is the first school in the Hoover City Schools district to participate in the Liberty Learning Foundation.

In March, students at Greystone elementary school participated in a Liberty Learning event at their school, starting with the Super Citizen Kickoff pictured here. This event was put on by the Liberty Learning Foundation, a nonprofit that seeks to promote civics education in K-12 schools in the state through immersive events such as this one.

#9:

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Holguer Pimiento plays a Brazillian song in front of Santos Coffee in Hoover on Nov. 5, 2024. Pimiento was born in Colombia and enjoys playing Latin music to share his culture with others.

Holguer Pimiento loves to bring his love of traditional Spanish and Latin music to Hoover. While Pimiento moved from Colombia more than 20 years ago, he remains close to his Columbian culture through music and loves to share it with others as well.

#8:

× Expand Photo courtesy of Curtis Thompson Spain Park throws coach Curtis Thompson poses on the Seine River at the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris.

This summer, Spain Park track and field throws coach Cutis Thompson competed in the Paris Olympics, his second time competing on the Olympic field. Thompson competed in the javelin throw, and while he didn’t make it to the final round, Thompson told 280 Living that getting to be around other Olympians made his experience.

Read the full article here.

#7:

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Jackson Reagan does an ollie over a curb at the Finley Center.

Earlier this year, the City of Hoover approved a new Parks, Public Spaces and Recreation Plan for the city, outlining goals for the next two decades. Top priorities for the next several years include expanding the trails system in the city, as well as upgrading parks and recreation amenities and programs.

Read the full article here.

#6:

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Miss Alabama 2024 Abbie Stockard selects dresses at the Clothes Tree in Hoover on Oct.18, 2024. Stockard will be competing at the Miss America's Teen pageant in Orlando at the turn of the new year.

Abbie Stockard, who was Miss Hoover 2024, was crowned Miss Alabama this June. Stockard, who’s also a student at Auburn University, has spent the following months making routine appearances at events throughout the state and raising awareness about cystic fibrosis—partnering with the Alabama Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to raise more than $100,000 in donations. Stockard will take on the competition for Miss America at the turn of the new year.

Read the full article here.

#5:

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Chip English, introduced by Hoover AD Jack Lamey, is officially announced as the Bucs’ head football coach at the Hoover Met during a press conference on Dec. 10, 2024.

In December, Hoover football got a new coach in Chip English. After a tumultuous start to the season, former Bucs head coach Drew Gilmer resigned after a controversial video emerged from practice. English stepped up for the season, leading the team as the interim head coach to a 10-3 season record and an appearance in the Class 7A semifinals. In the postseason, the school made it official, dropping the interim title and making English the head coach.

Read the full article here.

#4:

× Expand Photo by Richard Force Spain Park linebacker John Higginbotham (10) leads the Jaguars through the tunnel at Tiger Stadium before a game between Spain Park and Chilton County on Friday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Chilton County High School.

It was a dream season for the Spain Park High School football team. The Jags had an undefeated run through the regular season and made it to the third round of the state playoffs.

#3:

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Spain Park's Nylah Cottrell (7) claps for her team during the Spain Park vs Central Phenix-City game at the AHSAA Class 7A Flag Football State Championship, played at Protective Stadium.

Spain Park High School’s flag football team made history this year. The Jags were the runner-up in the Class 6A-7A flag football state championship, earning the first ever red map trophy since the sport became part of the ASHAA championship program.

Read the full article here.

#2:

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Hoover drum major during the Hoover vs Thompson game at Warrior Stadium on Oct. 18, 2024.

While watching the Hoover Bucs on the gridiron may have been the main attraction on Friday nights this fall, the Hoover High School Marching Band was certain to not be overshadowed. The band performed at each halftime this season, while also bringing pep to the stands during the games.

#1:

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Hoover's Aliyah Pooler (4) spikes the ball during the Elight Eight Class 7A State volleyball tournament at the Birmingham Crossplex on Oct. 29, 2024.

The Hoover High School volleyball team proved that they’re not a one-hit wonder this season. The team made the Class 7A volleyball final four for the second year in a row, defeating Enterprise in the opening round of the tournament before falling to McGill-Toolen to cap off a strong season.

Read the full article here.