Top 10 Stories of 2024

New development proposals, garbage and city finances dominated the news in Hoover in 2024, and several issues in the school system captured people’s attention, from a coaching upheaval at Hoover High to new principals, a new performing arts center and academic progress.

Here are the top 10 stories that happened in Hoover in 2024:

#10: Grandview freestanding emergency department

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Matt Frederick, firefighter and EMT, left, and Jay Wheeler, a fire medic, with the Trussville Fire and Rescue Service tour the major trauma room at the Grandview Medical Center freestanding emergency department following a ribbon cutting ceremony in April 2023. Grandview plans to open a second freestanding emergency department at 2137 Valleydale Road near Interstate 65.

Grandview Medical Center in May won approval from the state Certificate of Need Review Board to build a new freestanding emergency department on Valleydale Road in Hoover. The new facility is planned at 2137 Valleydale Road near Interstate 65 and across from the Southlake medical complex and Lowe’s Home Improvement Store. It will be Grandview’s second freestanding emergency department — the hospital opened one in Trussville in May 2023. Hoover has two other freestanding emergency departments, one operated by UAB Medical West at the intersection of Interstate 459 and John Hawkins Parkway and another operated by Baptist Health off Alabama 119 in Tattersall Park.

Read the full story here.

#9: School performing arts center

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sherea Harris-Turner/Hoover City Schools The Grace Note girls choir ensemble sings at the ribbon cutting for Hoover High School's new performing arts center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

The Hoover school system celebrated the opening of a new performing arts center at Hoover High School in April. The $15.4 million facility covers 36,000 square feet and includes a 940-seat auditorium, an orchestra pit, a full theatrical lighting and sound system, a full-fly curtain loft, an on-site scene construction workshop directly behind the stage and a fully automated theatrical rigging system. It sits at the southern end of Hoover High School, but district officials say it is open for use by schools across the district and is available for lease for community performances and events.

Read the full story here.

#8: Tattersall Park apartments

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover Ebsco Industries and Radiant Investments are proposing to put more than 300 multi-family units, a hotel, retail and restaurant development on 33 acres in Tattersall Park in Hoover, Alabama.

Ebsco Industries and partner CR-Endeavors in October came to the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission seeking permission to amend the zoning plan for Tattersall Park near Greystone to allow for more than 300 multi-family units as part of a mixed-use development, but nearby residents in Greystone and other communities protested. Many said they’d rather see the property developed commercially. The case was postponed for two months but ultimately won a positive recommendation from the zoning board with a 6-2 vote. Now, it heads to the Hoover City Council for a vote on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Read our stories on this here, here and here.

#7: Hoover High football coach short tenure

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Drew Gilmer, former head coach at Clay-Chalkville, speaks to the media after being named Hoover’s new head coach for the Bucs football program during a press conference at the Hoover Met Stadium on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.

Hoover school officials gave high praise to Drew Gilmer when they brought him in as the new football coach at Hoover High in January, but Gilmer never got to see an official game. He and new defensive coordinator Adam Helms both resigned after being put on administrative leave in August following incidents described as physical or sexual abuse of two players during practices. The families of the players on Dec. 16 filed a $30 million lawsuit against the coaches, other school officials and the school system. Meanwhile, former Assistant Coach Chip English took over as interim head coach and led the Bucs to the playoff semifinals and a 10-3 record before being named permanent coach on Dec. 10.

Read our coverage of this issue from this year here, here, here and here.

#6: Hoover City Schools academic progress

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Fifth grade students in Stacey Rush's class practice math exercises at Greystone Elementary in Hoover on Nov. 5, 2024. Greystone Elementary was one of six Hoover schools to score a 99 on its 2024 state report card.

The Hoover City Schools district earned a 95 on its 2024 state report card, up from a 93 the year before. All 16 of Hoover's schools showed either improvement or the same score as the year before, with Green Valley Elementary showing the most improvement with its overall score rising from a 91 to a 98. Additionally, students in Hoover City Schools for the third year in a row made steady, incremental progress on state English, math and science assessments. Districtwide results from tests taken this past spring by students in grades 3-8 showed the percentage of Hoover students deemed proficient in science rising 3.8 percentage points, while proficiency rates for English language arts rose 3.2 percentage points and for math climbed 1.7 percentage points.

Read the stories here and here.

#5: Three new principals

× Expand File photos Riverchase Elementary Principal Alice Turney, left , and Rocky Ridge Elementary Principal Dil Uswatte, center, both are leaving Hoover City Schools to work at the i3 Academy public charter school in Birmingham, while Trace Crossings Elementary Principal Quincy Collins is taking a one-year leave of absence from Hoover City Schools.

Three Hoover schools saw changes in their top leaders this year. Dil Uswatte left Rocky Ridge Elementary to become the chief academic officer at the i3 Academy public charter school in Birmingham, and she was replaced by Chelsea Bayko. Quincy Collins decided to take a one year leave of absence from Trace Crossings Elementary, and Carl Berryhill stepped in to fill his shoes there. The third principal to leave was Alice Turney, who departed Riverchase Elementary to be the elementary principal at the i3 Academy. Taylar Posey took over at Riverchase, coming from Brookwood Elementary in Tuscaloosa County.

Read the full story here and here.

#4: Garbage collection woes

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Garbage waits to be picked up in the North Ridge sector of the Trace Crossings community in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

One year ago, problems plagued Hoover’s garbage collection company, Amwaste, over the Christmas and New Year holidays, leaving thousands of residents with garbage not getting picked up on schedule. Amwaste blamed truck mechanical issues as the primary problem, but there were other contributing factors, and problems persisted. Amwaste changed its route schedules in March, but problems continued. More adjustments have been made, and City Administrator Ken Grimes informed the City Council in November that service has improved tremendously in all the cities Amwaste serves in the metro area.

Read our coverage of this issue here, here, here and here.

#3: City finances found in disarray

× Expand Photos by Jon Anderson John Slavek, an outside forensic auditor, gives a report on his investigation into Hoover city finances during a Hoover City Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.

When the city’s new chief financial officer, Jennifer Cornett, arrived in January, she discovered some issues with city finances that made her uncomfortable and recommended an outside forensic auditor be employed. Those auditors found deleted electronic records, missing files, unbalanced transactions, unreconciled accounts, delayed financial reports and late tax payments that drew penalties from the Internal Revenue Service. However, the auditors determined there was no fraud, malfeasance or misappropriation of city funds. Still, some council members and residents have complained about how city officials initially hid the outside audit from the public and called for greater transparency and accountability in city government.

Read our stories on this issue here, here and here.

#2: Stadium Trace Village

× Expand Image courtesy of Broad Metro The proposed second phase of Stadium Trace Village in Hoover, Alabama, would cover 82 acres and include 36 acres of green space.

William Kadish, the developer of Stadium Trace Village, in February released a formal proposal for an 82-acre second phase of the development, including a performing arts center owned and operated by the city of Hoover, a Golf Suites entertainment center similar to Top Golf, a 25-bed surgical center, four medical office buildings, a 120,000-square-foot retail and dining space and 1.5 miles of walking and bicycle trails. But Kadish got into public disputes with Mayor Frank Brocato and Council President John Lyda over the financial incentive package and whether the mayor and Lyda were trying to sabotage the deal in favor of Riverwalk Village. Talks stalled in the spring, and Kadish is altering his plans and coming back to the city with a modified request that doesn’t include the Golf Suites but does include a 200-room hotel.

Revisit our stories on Stadium Trace Village here:

Developer announces proposal for Stadium Trace Village Phase 2

Mayor proposes $22 million in incentives for Stadium Trace Village Phase 2

Hoover council debate over tax incentives gets contentious

Broad Metro CEO meets with Trace Crossings residents about Stadium Trace Village

Stadium Trace Village developer releases video addressing past felony conviction

Hoover city officials debate tax incentives for Stadium Trace Village

Stadium Trace Village developer asks to delay tax incentive vote til May 6

#1: Riverwalk Village

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson This former office building for Regions Bank now is being proposed for redevelopment as the Riverwalk Village Health and Wellness Center in Hoover, Alabama.

The city of Hoover’s plan for a new outpatient surgery and diagnostic center in Riverchase was a key issue throughout the year. The Hoover Health Care Authority filed an application for a certificate of need from the state in January. By March, the Forest Park Group, led by health care attorney Loree Skelton, contested the application, requiring an administrative hearing that pushed legal bills for the application over $1 million. In September, the Forest Park Group withdrew its opposition, and Hoover won approval from the state, setting things in motion for the health care anchor of a development projected to have a $2.5 billion economic impact.

Revisit our Riverwalk Village coverage here:

Hoover files for certificate of need for ambulatory surgery, medical diagnostics center

Sister of former Hoover mayor is contesting push for surgery center in Riverchase

Court hearing for Riverwalk Village includes talk of blackmail, deceit, document tampering

Legal bills for battle over Riverchase Health & Wellness Center top $1 million

Hoover gets state approval for surgery & diagnostics center in Riverchase