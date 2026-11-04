Tom Dameron exhibition brings 30 years of artwork to Aldridge Gardens

× Expand Image courtesy of Susan Swagler

Aldridge Gardens will host an exhibition of work by Birmingham-area artist Tom Dameron from Thursday, Nov. 5, through Jan. 4, featuring 51 pieces created over the past 30 years.

The exhibition includes detailed watercolors and acrylics depicting flowers, gardens and other natural subjects, along with etchings and portraits of musicians and other figures familiar to Birmingham audiences.

Dameron's subjects include sunflowers, hydrangeas, lilies, roses and water lilies inspired by Claude Monet's garden and pond at Giverny, France. His portraits include Birmingham musicians Bobby Horton, Topper Price and Herb Trotman, as well as an acrylic portrait of the late Leon Redbone.

Other local subjects include the late sculptor Frank Fleming and Benard Tamburello, owner of Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato.

Dameron worked as a hospital pharmacist for more than 50 years while pursuing art and music in his spare time. Largely self-taught as both an artist and musician, he also played trombone in high school and with a U.S. Army Reserve band.

An opening reception will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, from 5-7 p.m. Admission to the exhibition and reception is free.

Aldridge Gardens is located at 3530 Lorna Road. The Gardens are open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.