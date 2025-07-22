Tippi Toes to have Princess Camp at Riverchase Day School

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tippi Toes Birmingham Participants in a previous Tippi Toes Princess Camp

The Tippi Toes dance company is holding a weeklong Princess Camp next week at Riverchase Day School.

The camp is designed for girls ages 3½ to 7 and will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on July 28-Aug. 1.

Campers are invited to step into a world of enchantment for a magical journey to discover what it’s like to be a princess. The girls will have a chance to play games, act out favorite princess stories, create sparkly crafts like magic wands and jeweled crowns and learn dances “fit for royalty.”

At the end of the week, there will be a dance performance for family and friends, Tippi Toes Birmingham franchise owner Vallie Pate said. No special clothing is needed; girls are just asked to bring their imagination.

The camp also will include snacks and an opportunity for the girls to make new friends, Pate said.

The cost is $200 for the full week. Go here to register.