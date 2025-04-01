Tickets now on sale for 2025 Hoover Mayor's Prayer Breakfast

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Hoover University of Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer

Tickets went on sale today, April 1, for the 2025 Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, scheduled for Tuesday, May 6.

University of Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer is this year’s keynote speaker. DeBoer has been coaching for 28 years, including 10 years as a head coach at Sioux Falls, Fresno State, Washington and Alabama.

The 42nd annual Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast will be held at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Tickets are $50 and can be obtained through the Hoover Library Theatre website here.

The prayer breakfast, organized by the Hoover Beautification Board each year, brings together community members, business people and elected officials for prayer for the community. Ministers from several Hoover area churches participate.

DeBoer played as a wide receiver at the University of Sioux Falls in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. first served as a head coach at Sioux Falls from 2005 to 2009, where he won three National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics championships.

After 10 years as an assistant coach, he then spent two years as the head coach at Fresno State and two years as the head coach at the University of Washington before coming to Alabama for the 2024 season. His team went 9-4 in his first season at Alabama, and he now has an overall record of 113-16.

For more information about tickets for the Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, call 205-444-7888.