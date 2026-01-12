Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 13, for 2026 Southern Voices Festival

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Books by authors Rickey Fayne, Hank Phillippi Ryan, Jon Meacham, Katherine Center and Megan Abbott, all of whom will be speaking at the 2026 Southern Voices Festival at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13, for the 2026 Southern Voices Festival at the Hoover Public Library.

Expand Photo courtesy of Heidi Ross Jon Meacham

Jon Meacham, a Pulitzer Prize-winning political historian, will be the keynote speaker for the festival in February. Meacham is scheduled to give a talk in the Hoover Library Theatre on Friday, Feb. 27.

The following day’s authors conference will feature veteran psychological thriller writer Hank Phillippi Ryan, mystery writer Megan Abbott, historical fiction author Ariel Lawhon, debut fiction authors Rickey Fayne and Robert Gwaltney, horror writer Lindy Ryan and romantic comedy author Katherine Center.

While the Southern Voices Festival dates back to 1993, this is the first year the festival has ever had someone who specializes in horror, Chairwoman Carrie Steinmehl said. However, regardless of what type of genre people enjoy, there’s a little something for everyone, she and co-chairwoman Stephanie Beaver said.

But Southern Voices isn’t just about books. The festival also highlights art and musical voices.

Tennessee painter Christina Renfer Vogel is this year’s featured artist, whose work will be on view and celebrated with an artist talk and reception on Thursday, Feb. 19.

From the music world, Grammy Award winners Marty Raybon and Linda Davis are teaming up with newer voice Mitch Rossell for a “Heart Behind the Music” country songwriters’ showcase on Feb. 25-26.

Tickets went on sale in September for the musical act along with the rest of the Hoover Library Theatre season, but tickets for the rest of the Southern Voices Festival go on sale Jan. 13.

Tickets for the Friday night talk by Meacham cost $40 and, for the first time, include a copy of Meacham’s latest book, “American Struggle,” which is slated to come out in January. Tickets for the Saturday authors conference are $45, and tickets for the songwriters’ showcase with Raybon, Davis and Rossell cost $40.

Tickets can be purchased online at southernvoices.info, by phone at 205-444-7888 or in person at the Hoover Library Theatre box office at 200 Municipal Drive. The artist talk and reception with Vogel is free to attend.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover Public Library 2026 Southern Voices authors conference Authors scheduled to speak at the 2026 Southern Voices Festival authors conference on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, include: top row from left, Ariel Lawhon, Megan Abbott and Katherine Center; center Rickey Fayne; and, bottom row from left, Robert Gwaltney, Hank Phillippi Ryan and Lindy Ryan.

See more about Meacham and each of the other authors, artist and performers in this story from November, when participants were first announced.