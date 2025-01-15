Tickets for 2025 Southern Voices Festival go on sale Jan. 15 at 10 a.m.

× Expand Finn photo courtesy of Brandon Bakus; Tomlinson photo courtesy of Jeff Cravotta; Willingham photo courtesy of Mary Hannah Harte Photography; Ruffin photo courtesy of Vaughn D. Taylor; other photos courtesy of Hoover Public Library Authors scheduled to speak at the 2025 Southern Voices Festival at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, include: top row from left, A.J. Finn, Chris Pavone and Maurice Carlos Ruffin; center, Stacy Willingham; and bottom row from left, Kimberly Brock, Tommy Tomlinson and Steven Rowley.

Tickets for the 2025 Southern Voices Festival headline speaker and authors conference go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 15. At 10 a.m.

The headliner for this year is Julia Quinn, a New York Times bestselling novelist who authored the popular Bridgerton book series that later was made into a Netflix series. Quinn, whose real name is Julie Pottinger, is scheduled to speak on Friday, Feb. 21. She has written almost 40 books, all romance and mostly novels. She has had 19 consecutive New York Times bestsellers.

The Southern Voices authors conference on Saturday, Feb. 22, will feature fiction writers Kimberly Brock, A.J. Finn, Chris Pavone, Steven Rowley, Maurice Carlos Ruffin, Stacy Willingham and nonfiction author Tommy Tomlinson.

Tickets for “An Evening with Julia Quinn” cost $40, while tickets for the authors conference cost $45. They are expected to sell out quickly. Buy tickets here. The Hoover Library Theatre holds 250 people. If more than 50 people put their names on a waiting list, the library will sell additional tickets for the Saturday authors conference, with seating in the Library Plaza and each author speaking in both locations at different times, Southern Voices Chairwoman Carrie Steinmehl said.

The McCrary Sisters are this year’s musical entertainment and are scheduled to be in concert Wednesday, Feb. 19, and Thursday, Feb. 20. Tickets for The McCrary Sisters are $38 and went on sale with the rest of the Library Theatre season in late August. The Thursday, Feb. 20, performance already is sold out, but tickets for Wednesday, Feb. 19, were still available early on Jan. 15. Buy those tickets here.

Read more about each author scheduled to speak at Southern Voices this year as well as The McCrary Sisters and artist Tony Bingham here.