Tickets for 2025 Southern Voices authors conference sell out in 1 hour, but options remain

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Books by authors who are scheduled to speak at the 2025 Southern Voices Festival at the Hoover Public Library.

Tickets for the Saturday (Feb. 22) authors conference that is part of the 2025 Southern Voices Festival at the Hoover Public Library sold out in about an hour Wednesday morning after going on sale at 10 a.m., a library official said.

But don’t despair if you want to go. There’s still a chance you could. The library has started a waiting list for any returned tickets for the Hoover Library Theatre, but if more than 50 people put their name on a waiting list, the library will sell additional tickets for the Saturday authors conference, with seating in the Library Plaza and each author speaking in both locations at different times, Southern Voices Chairwoman Carrie Steinmehl said.

Call the Library Theatre box office at 205-444-7888 to get put on a waiting list.

Also, as of about 3 p.m. Wednesday, there will still about two dozen tickets left for the Friday night headline author — Julia Quinn, a New York Times bestselling novelist who authored the popular Bridgerton book series that later was made into a Netflix series.

Quinn, whose real name is Julie Pottinger, is scheduled to speak on Friday night, Feb. 21. She has written almost 40 books, all romance and mostly novels. She has had 19 consecutive New York Times bestsellers.

The Southern Voices authors conference on Saturday, Feb. 22, will feature fiction writers Kimberly Brock, A.J. Finn, Chris Pavone, Steven Rowley, Maurice Carlos Ruffin, Stacy Willingham and nonfiction author Tommy Tomlinson.

Tickets for “An Evening with Julia Quinn” cost $40, while tickets for the authors conference cost $45. The Hoover Library Theatre holds 250 people. Here is the link to purchase tickets.

The McCrary Sisters are this year’s musical entertainment and are scheduled to be in concert Wednesday, Feb. 19, and Thursday, Feb. 20. Tickets for The McCrary Sisters are $38 and went on sale with the rest of the Library Theatre season in late August. The Thursday, Feb. 20, performance already is sold out, but tickets for Wednesday, Feb. 19, were still available as of Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 15, fine arts specialist Jennifer Marshall said. Click here to buy tickets to see The McCrary Sisters.

Read more about each author scheduled to speak at Southern Voices this year as well as The McCrary Sisters and artist Tony Bingham here.