Thunder on the Mountain returns in Birmingham for Fourth of July

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vulcan Park and Museum Fireworks light up the sky above the Vulcan statue in Birmingham, Alabama.

A Fourth of July celebration will again ignite the sky atop Red Mountain in Birmingham with an array of fireworks in honor of both the nation’s birthday and the upcoming World Games 2022 celebration.

On July 4, the city of Birmingham welcomes all to visit and watch the show in honor of people who have fought for the nation's independence. Those in the Birmingham viewing area can also tune into WBRC Fox 6 for a live stream.

Spectators can listen to the soundtrack exclusively on iHeart media radio stations 102.5 The Bull, 103.1 The Vulcan, 103.7 The Q, 104.1 The Beat, Birmingham’s ALT 991, B106.5, 105 Hallelujah FM, Magic 96.5, News Radio 960 WERC, News Radio 105.5 WERC and La Jefa 98.3.

At approximately 9 p.m., the first of more than 2,500 shells and effects will brighten Vulcan and the sky above him. A score featuring artists such as James Brown, Katy Perry and Neil Diamond will be timed and choreographed to the colorful firework display. There will also be a selection of songs as a tribute to the city and a special surprise celebrating this year’s The World Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Vulcan Park and Museum will close at 6 p.m. on July 4 to prepare for the show. For more information and tips on viewing, log onto www.visitvulcan.com.

— Submitted by Amanda Hare, marketing and public relations manager for Vulcan Park and Museum