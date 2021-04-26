Thousands turn out for 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park

by

Photo by Jon Anderson

Cole Searcy of Action Martial Arts breaks a piece of wood during a martial arts demonstration at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Josie and Jack Garrett and Evan Jones check out a vintage fire truck at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Evan Jones, 7, of the Inverness community holds his funnel cake at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Photo by Jon Anderson

People line up for food and drinks at the Devil Dawg's food truck at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Isabella Hickey-Mendez sings the national anthem at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Photo by Jon Anderson

Ginny Ruth Smith of the Russet Woods community poses for a photo with the "Frozen" character Olaf at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

James Simmons of the Inverness community pets a goat at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

People make their way through the exhibitor tents at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Luke Hamby of the Inverness community takes a turn at the wiffle ball station at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Virginia Worthington entertains the crowd at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Jack O'Brien and Virginia Worthington entertain the crowd at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Dallas Wood of the McCalla community checks out a Z28 at the Dixie Vintage Antique Automobile Club show at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Jack O'Brien entertains the crowd at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Isabella Hickey-Mendez, a senior at Spain Park High School, sings the national anthem at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato welcomes people to the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

The Hoover Fire Department honor guard presents the U.S. and Alabama flags at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

The Hoover Fire Department honor guard presents the U.S. and Alabama flags at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

The Hoover Fire Department honor guard presents the U.S. and Alabama flags at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Members of the crowd salute during the national anthem at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Pocopanni announces the names of veterans who have had pavers installed at the Veterans Plaza at Veterans Park in the past two years during the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at the park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

The Howlin' Mad Smith Detachment of U.S. Marine Corps League re-enacts the famous Iwo Jima flag raising during the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Chayce Mauldin of Action Martial Arts demonstrates his techniques at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Jake Cantavespre of Action Martial Arts demonstrates his techniques at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Mary Ross Searcy, a volunteer with the Hoover Beautification Board, hands a popsicle to Jaylen Harris of Pleasant Grove, Alabama, at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Children ride ponies at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Lauren Aldridge of the Alabama Wildlife Center introduces people to Arthur, a merlin falcon who is a permanent resident of the wildlife center due to left wing injury, at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Lauren Aldridge of the Alabama Wildlife Center introduces Sultanah Alanizi to Arthur, a merlin falcon who is a permanent resident of the wildlife center due to left wing injury, at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Ryuji Mukai and his dauthers, Ako and Nono, take a moment to eat ice cream and popsicle snacks at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

James Simmons of the Inverness community pets a rabbit at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Dallas Rose of Montevallo, Alabama, pets a pig at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Caleb Carpenter and Nicholas Stringer ride one of the carnival rides at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Hoover police officer Lee Love explains about the department's bomb robot to Jonathan Saffo and his son, Jonathan Saffo Jr. at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Mohammed Sait, Bayan Abdoh and children check out giveaway items at the Dedicated Personnel tent at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

There were 178 vehicles on display at the Dixie Vintage Antique Automobile Club show at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Megan Ferrell and John Word check out a Camaro at the Dixie Vintage Antique Automobile Club car show at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Photo by Jon Anderson

Hayes Wylie of the Meadow Brook community takes a turn at the football toss at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Photo by Jon Anderson

People spend time on a carnival ride at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Brooks McConville, 9, takes a turn at the football toss at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Jack O'Brien and Virginia Worthington entertain the crowd at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Angela Guadalupe feels a corn snake being held by Leigh Hacker of 6th Day Creatures at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Chayce Mauldin, Jake Cantavespre and Evan Searcy of Action Martial Arts demonstrate their techniques at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Miss Hoover Caitlyn McTier serves as the emcee at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Bagbiper Ryan Morrison plays "Amazing Grace" at a veterans' recognition ceremony at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Mike Ryan, the commandment for the Howlin' Mad Smith Detachment of the U.S. Marine Corps League, attends a ceremony to honor veterans who have had pavers installed in the Veterans Plaza at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, during the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at the park on Sunday, April 24, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

The Hoover Fire Department honor guard presents the U.S. and Alabama flags at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Pocopanni announces the names of veterans who have had pavers installed at the Veterans Plaza at Veterans Park in the past two years during the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at the park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

A sign welcomes people to the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Cody Wildman, at left, and Ari Hawk of the Shred-It company empty boxes of paper into a container for shredding at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

A couple checks out a 1970 Triumph at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

There were 178 vehicles on display at the Dixie Vintage Antique Automobile Club show at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Chayce Maulding of Action Martial Arts jumps over three of his classmates and breaks a piece of wood during a martial arts demonstration at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Thousands of people showed up at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road Sunday afternoon for the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day.

The celebration started at 1:30 p.m. with a ceremony to honor four veterans who have had pavers installed at the Veterans Plaza at the park over the past two years: John Lyda and Thomas Bernard Moore (who served in the U.S. Army), William Doyle Still (U.S. Navy) and Donald Jaquith (U.S. Marine Corps).

The event continued until 5:30 p.m. with a variety of activities, including carnival rides, live entertainment, pony rides, exotic and farm animal exhibits, martial arts demonstrations and a car show with 278 vehicles put on display by the Dixie Vintage Antique Automobile Club.

The 10-foot-wide apple pie that typically is a hallmark of Celebrate Hoover Days was not served this year due to COVID-19 concerns, but volunteers did hand out free individually wrapped ice cream and popsicle treats.

About 20 businesses and organizations had exhibitor tents set up — much fewer than usual. The Hoover police and fire departments also had vehicles and specialty equipment on display.

Food truck vendors included Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Krazy Good BBQ, Kona Ice and Devil Dawg’s. Also, Shred-It had trucks set up in the parking lot at Spain Park High School to handle free document destruction for people.

John Word and Megan Ferrell of the Inverness Cove community said they frequently come to Veterans Park, but this was their first time to come to Celebrate Hoover Day.

They’ve been cooped up in the house, and Sunday was a beautiful day to get out and take their dog, Ami, to the park for a family-friendly and dog-friendly event, they said. Word said he particularly thought it was good for all the kids to get to see the special police and fire vehicles and equipment.

Rashaunda Thomas, a Birmingham resident who lives near Ross Bridge, brought her daughter, Raegan, to the event for the first time. They saw the commercials for it and thought it would be something fun to do outside, Thomas said.

“She had a great time,” Thomas said. “It was great to see all the different offerings. She really seemed to enjoy the pony rides the best.”

Last year’s Celebrate Hoover Day was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.