Thousands turn out for 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park

× 1 of 55 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Celebrate_Hoover_Day31 Cole Searcy of Action Martial Arts breaks a piece of wood during a martial arts demonstration at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 2 of 55 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Celebrate_Hoover_Day7 Josie and Jack Garrett and Evan Jones check out a vintage fire truck at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 3 of 55 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Celebrate_Hoover_Day35 Evan Jones, 7, of the Inverness community holds his funnel cake at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 4 of 55 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Celebrate_Hoover_Day53 Kids ride the carnival rides at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 5 of 55 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Celebrate_Hoover_Day36 People line up for food and drinks at the Devil Dawg's food truck at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 6 of 55 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Celebrate_Hoover_Day20 Isabella Hickey-Mendez sings the national anthem at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 7 of 55 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Celebrate_Hoover_Day50 Kids ride the carnival rides at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 8 of 55 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Celebrate_Hoover_Day56 Ginny Ruth Smith of the Russet Woods community poses for a photo with the "Frozen" character Olaf at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 9 of 55 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Celebrate_Hoover_Day45 James Simmons of the Inverness community pets a goat at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 10 of 55 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Celebrate_Hoover_Day5 People make their way through the exhibitor tents at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 11 of 55 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Celebrate_Hoover_Day49 Luke Hamby of the Inverness community takes a turn at the wiffle ball station at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 12 of 55 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Celebrate_Hoover_Day2 Virginia Worthington entertains the crowd at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 13 of 55 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Celebrate_Hoover_Day3 Jack O'Brien and Virginia Worthington entertain the crowd at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 14 of 55 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Celebrate_Hoover_Day11 Dallas Wood of the McCalla community checks out a Z28 at the Dixie Vintage Antique Automobile Club show at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 15 of 55 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Celebrate_Hoover_Day1 Jack O'Brien entertains the crowd at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 16 of 55 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Celebrate_Hoover_Day19 Isabella Hickey-Mendez, a senior at Spain Park High School, sings the national anthem at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 17 of 55 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Celebrate_Hoover_Day16 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato welcomes people to the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 18 of 55 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Celebrate_Hoover_Day17 The Hoover Fire Department honor guard presents the U.S. and Alabama flags at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 19 of 55 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Celebrate_Hoover_Day18 The Hoover Fire Department honor guard presents the U.S. and Alabama flags at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 20 of 55 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Celebrate_Hoover_Day21 The Hoover Fire Department honor guard presents the U.S. and Alabama flags at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 21 of 55 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Celebrate_Hoover_Day22 Members of the crowd salute during the national anthem at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 22 of 55 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Celebrate_Hoover_Day26 Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Thousands of people showed up at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road Sunday afternoon for the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day.

The celebration started at 1:30 p.m. with a ceremony to honor four veterans who have had pavers installed at the Veterans Plaza at the park over the past two years: John Lyda and Thomas Bernard Moore (who served in the U.S. Army), William Doyle Still (U.S. Navy) and Donald Jaquith (U.S. Marine Corps).

The event continued until 5:30 p.m. with a variety of activities, including carnival rides, live entertainment, pony rides, exotic and farm animal exhibits, martial arts demonstrations and a car show with 278 vehicles put on display by the Dixie Vintage Antique Automobile Club.

The 10-foot-wide apple pie that typically is a hallmark of Celebrate Hoover Days was not served this year due to COVID-19 concerns, but volunteers did hand out free individually wrapped ice cream and popsicle treats.

About 20 businesses and organizations had exhibitor tents set up — much fewer than usual. The Hoover police and fire departments also had vehicles and specialty equipment on display.

Food truck vendors included Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Krazy Good BBQ, Kona Ice and Devil Dawg’s. Also, Shred-It had trucks set up in the parking lot at Spain Park High School to handle free document destruction for people.

John Word and Megan Ferrell of the Inverness Cove community said they frequently come to Veterans Park, but this was their first time to come to Celebrate Hoover Day.

They’ve been cooped up in the house, and Sunday was a beautiful day to get out and take their dog, Ami, to the park for a family-friendly and dog-friendly event, they said. Word said he particularly thought it was good for all the kids to get to see the special police and fire vehicles and equipment.

Rashaunda Thomas, a Birmingham resident who lives near Ross Bridge, brought her daughter, Raegan, to the event for the first time. They saw the commercials for it and thought it would be something fun to do outside, Thomas said.

“She had a great time,” Thomas said. “It was great to see all the different offerings. She really seemed to enjoy the pony rides the best.”

Last year’s Celebrate Hoover Day was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.