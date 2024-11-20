The Village at Lee Branch hosting Christmas event Thursday, Nov. 21

× Expand Screen shot from Warner Bros. Entertainment YouTube trailer for "Elf" Will Farrell plays Buddy the elf in the 2003 Warner Bros. Entertainment movie "Elf."

The Village at Lee Branch is holding its annual holiday event, All is Bright, on the shopping center's green on Thursday, Nov. 21

There will be a Santa Claus in attendance, as well as a showing of the movie "Elf."

Attendees can partake of complimentary popcorn, hot chocolate and free chips and queso from Moe's Southwest Grill. There also will be giveaways.

Organizers suggest bringing chairs and blankets for the movie. The event takes place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.