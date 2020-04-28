The Marketplace at Lee Branch to open Saturday

The state of Alabama has deemed certified farmer’s markets as essential business during the COVID-19 shelter in place. With that, the Marketplace at Lee Branch will open this Saturday.

“On May 2, we’ll open again – in a socially distant format, of course, but still excited to bring farmers and local food makers together to provide fresh, local produce and baked goods to the Lee Branch community,” said market founder Mike Betz. “We will be practicing a no contact order and pick up to serve with an abundance of caution.”

However, things will be different. There will be no tents or on-site purchases. Customers can visit themarketplaceatleebranch.com for online ordering. Ordering will be available from noon April 27 until noon April 29. After creating a free account online, they can choose their items and prepay. There is a $5 pick up fee that goes to support the market helpers. Drive through pickup will be this Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon at Lee Branch shopping center.

Betz’ wife Renee said as soon as the coronavirus began in early March, she started watching what the California farmer's markets were doing.

“They were ahead of us on the COVID-19 shutdown,” she said. “I watched some of their drive through markets and said we could do that! The farmers will help us put the orders together alphabetically, so people can just drive through and stop by their last name. They can stay in their car and we will put it in the trunk.”

Vendors for this week will include:

Southern Oaks Farm (no chemical strawberries, kale, potted flowers)

Mountain Meadows Farms (no chemical Strawberries, asparagus, eggs, gourmet jellies)

Mountain Sun Farms (organic kale, lettuce, greens, eggs)

Teshua Farms (tomatoes, squash, peppers)

Evans Farms (strawberries, zucchini, yellow squash)

Boozer Farms (strawberries, zucchini, squash, sweet potatoes, onions, green beans)

Sweet Gum Farm (Freedom naturally grown chicken)

Southern Organics (Aquaponic grown lettuce, herbs, salad mixes, tomatoes, and a brand new salad dressing)

Marketplace General Store (Pick up spot for Piper and Leaf, artisan bread, local honey, peanut butter, Bertoloni’s (Italian freezer meals) and Medder’s Family Farms (locally made peanut butter in multiple flavors).

Starting next week, the weekly ordering period will be from noon on Monday until noon on Thursday.

Pick up will be at the regular location of the market, in front of the movie theatre and Urban Home at 611 Doug Baker Blvd.