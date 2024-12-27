The Hoover Sun's most read stories of 2024

Here's the top ten list of the most highly read stories that appeared on the Hoover Sun's website in 2024.
10. Amwaste to change garbage pickup schedule for 12,331 Hoover households
Map courtesy of city of Hoover
This map shows the new gabage pickup schedule for Hoover, Alabama, beginning, Monday, March 25, 2024.
9. Hoover City Schools names 2 new principals, 5 assistant principals
Photos courtesy of Hoover City Schools
The Hoover Board of Education on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, approved seven administrative changes. Top row, from left, are new Rocky Ridge Elementary Principal Chelsea Bayko and Trace Crossings Elementary Principal Carl Berryhill. Middle row, from left, are new Hoover High Assistant Principal Jason Deason, new Hoover High Assistant Principal Amy England and new Spain Park High Assistant Principal Jennifer Lowe. Bottom row, from left, are new Riverchase Elementary Assistant Principal Alli Phelps and new Berry Middle Assistant Principal Matthew Stephens.
8. Bucs players express support for coach; interim head coach named
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Drew Gilmer, former head coach at Clay-Chalkville, speaks to the media after being named Hoover’s new head coach for the Bucs football program during a press conference at the Hoover Met Stadium on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
7. Bucs football coaches placed on administrative leave
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Drew Gilmer, former head coach at Clay-Chalkville, speaks to the media after being named Hoover’s new head coach for the Bucs football program during a press conference at the Hoover Met Stadium on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
6. Letter to the editor: Hoover schools need less reliance on online tools
Henry Kirby
5. Hoover Realtors picked for HGTV show
Photo courtesy of HBH Realty.
Jordan Masaeid-Hosey and James Savelle of HBH Realty were chosen to host episodes of HGTV's “The American Dream” show that focus on Birmingham.
4. New principal named for Riverchase Elementary School
Photo by Jon Anderson
Taylar Posey is the new principal at Riverchase Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama.
3. 3rd principal to leave Hoover City Schools; some parents alarmed
File photos
Riverchase Elementary Principal Alice Turney, left , and Rocky Ridge Elementary Principal Dil Uswatte, center, both are leaving Hoover City Schools to work at the i3 Academy public charter school in Birmingham, while Trace Crossings Elementary Principal Quincy Collins is taking a one-year leave of absence from Hoover City Schools.
2. Hoover home of NFL icon Bart Starr now for sale (photo & video tour)
Photo by Brian of Double Oak Artworks
The exterior of Bart and Cherry Star's beloved family home today in August 2024
1. Families of 2 Hoover football players say coaches' resignation not enough
Still shot from a video of a Hoover High School football practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.
