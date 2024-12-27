The Hoover Sun's most read stories of 2024

×

The Hoover Board of Education on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, approved seven administrative changes. Top row, from left, are new Rocky Ridge Elementary Principal Chelsea Bayko and Trace Crossings Elementary Principal Carl Berryhill. Middle row, from left, are new Hoover High Assistant Principal Jason Deason, new Hoover High Assistant Principal Amy England and new Spain Park High Assistant Principal Jennifer Lowe. Bottom row, from left, are new Riverchase Elementary Assistant Principal Alli Phelps and new Berry Middle Assistant Principal Matthew Stephens.