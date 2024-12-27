The Hoover Sun's most read stories of 2024

by

Here's the top ten list of the most highly read stories that appeared on the Hoover Sun's website in 2024.

10. Amwaste to change garbage pickup schedule for 12,331 Hoover households

Read this article here.

9. Hoover City Schools names 2 new principals, 5 assistant principals

Read this article here.

8. Bucs players express support for coach; interim head coach named

Read the full story here.

7. Bucs football coaches placed on administrative leave

Read the full story here.

6. Letter to the editor: Hoover schools need less reliance on online tools

Read the full article here.

5. Hoover Realtors picked for HGTV show

Read the full story here.

4. New principal named for Riverchase Elementary School

Read the full article here.

3. 3rd principal to leave Hoover City Schools; some parents alarmed

2. Hoover home of NFL icon Bart Starr now for sale (photo & video tour)

Read the full article here.

1. Families of 2 Hoover football players say coaches' resignation not enough

Read the full article here.