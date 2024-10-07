The Hollywood connection: Reality TV star Rachel Reilly Villegas runs talent scout business in Hoover

× Expand Photo by Steven Stiefel. Hoover resident Rachel Reilly Villegas, who has been on numerous reality TV shows, takes a moment on her phone while in The Preserve commercial sector.

Television viewers may recognize Hoover resident Rachel Reilly Villegas from her victory on Season 13 of the U.S. version of "Big Brother" in 2011.

With numerous reality TV appearances under her belt, including "The Amazing Race," "The Traitors" and "Snake in the Grass," Villegas has earned a reputation as reality royalty.

"I’ve been on ‘The Amazing Race’ three times,” she said.

Villegas now runs a talent scout business from her Hoover home, hunting for fresh talent to appear on reality TV shows. She works with aspiring stars in Birmingham and beyond, focusing on casting, coaching and working closely with clients on auditions and résumés.

“I’m constantly looking for new talent, especially in Birmingham, to refer to Hollywood,” she said.

Las Vegas start

A native of Concord, North Carolina, Villegas moved to Las Vegas at 21, launching her career as a cocktail waitress and model while earning a degree in chemistry. A highlight of her modeling career was posing for a cover shot with Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler.

“I traveled the world as a swimsuit model, and in 2010, I applied for my favorite reality show,” she said.

It was on “Big Brother” that Villegas met her husband, Brendon Villegas, a fellow contestant who shared her love of science. Their wedding, which was televised, followed his move to Alabama, where he’s part of the residency program at UAB Hospital and an assistant professor in the department of radiology, specializing in diagnostic medical physics. They’re raising two children in Hoover.

As they relocated, the couple took the opportunity to produce and film the TV show “Better with the Brenchels.” Villegas has worked in various entertainment genres, including game shows like “The Price is Right” and documentaries, but she primarily focuses on unscripted casting.

“The most important thing for anyone wanting to get into unscripted TV is to just be yourself. It might sound cliché, but we can see right through a phony,” she said. “To stand out, you need to figure out what makes you unique. Whether it’s scripted or unscripted TV, it’s crucial to know what kind of character you’re going to play.”

Her advice to aspiring stars is to visit her website, rachelsreality.com, and connect with her directly.

“I have a database of people looking to get cast. You’ll fill out some basic information about yourself — whether you’re single, married, and what kinds of shows interest you,” she said. “Then, you can submit an inquiry to schedule a one-on-one consultation with me.”

Getting into casting

Villegas began her casting career after a friend in the wardrobe union introduced her to a casting director on a game show.

“I asked the casting director if I could take her out for coffee because it was a job I was interested in,” she said.

Villegas attributes her success to seizing every opportunity and staying busy.

“I’ve done everything in the industry, from running for coffee — even after I won ‘Big Brother’— to working as a personal assistant. I’ve been a producer and director, worked behind the camera as a gaffer and learned everything I possibly could about this business,” she said. “If you want something, you have to learn about it. The best way to learn about the entertainment business is to dive in and experience every aspect of it.”

She was initially surprised to find that the entertainment industry is a tight-knit community of passionate individuals.

“I was intimidated by it when I was growing up in North Carolina and not living in Los Angeles. This big industry seemed inaccessible, but the truth is that people love their jobs and want to work with others who share that passion,” she said. “If you’re a hard worker, you’ll always be in demand in L.A.”

From her home in Hoover, Villegas hosts weekly Amazon livestreams, which can be found at amazon.com/shop/rachelereillyvillegas.

“I host a podcast about reality TV on Thursdays, streaming directly from my in-home studio, which my husband and I are constantly improving,” she said.

Her advice to aspiring models, actors and unscripted TV stars is simple: Learn about the industry, do your homework and get involved.

“It’s a fun industry, and if you’re a hard worker, you’ll always have a job,” she said. “There’s a lot of stress and pressure, but I wake up at 4 a.m. and work until 10 p.m., and I love it. It’s part of who I am, and I wouldn’t give it up for anything.”

While readers might tune in to see her numerous shows, Villegas will also participate in a reality TV show centered around stand-up comics at the Stardome Comedy Club on Oct. 17.