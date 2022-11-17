The Dance Studio presents 'The Sound of Music' ballet this Saturday

× Expand Image courtesy of The Dance Studio The Dance Studio in Hoover is performing "The Sound of Music" as a ballet at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater in Birmingham on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

The Dance Studio in Hoover this Saturday is presenting “The Sound of Music” as a ballet at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater in Birmingham.

More than 40 young dancers from The Dance Studio have auditioned and been cast as characters in the ballet inspired by music from the 1965 musical, which tells the story of a young Austrian woman who takes a job as a governess of a large family that performs concerts and falls in love with the widowed father.

There will be two performances of the ballet at 2 and 6 p.m.

Jaclyn Shiflett is the artistic director, and the Alabama Ballet’s John Arthur Mingle is dancing the role of the widowed father, Capt. Von Trapp.

Mingle, who trained on scholarship with the San Francisco Ballet School, Pacific Northwest Ballet School, American Ballet Theatre, Dallas Metropolitan Ballet and Ballet Frontier of Texas, is celebrating his eighth season with the Alabama Ballet. He has a bachelor’s degree in dance performance from Southern Methodist University where he danced the role of Waltz Man in George Balanchine’s “Serenade” at the opening of the renowned Winspear Opera House. Prior to joining Alabama Ballet, he danced professionally with the Cincinnati Ballet and Dayton Ballet.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 2-12 and can be purchased on the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater website.