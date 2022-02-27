The Circle of Love 5K coming to Veterans Park

× Expand Graphic courtesy of The Circle of Love Foundation. The Circle of Love Foundation is holding its first 5K at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 19.

The Circle of Love Foundation, a Hoover-based nonprofit that helps children going through crises and their families, is planning a 5K run fundraiser at Veterans Park in Hoover on March 19 to help children in shelters throughout central Alabama.

The race is set to begin at 9 a.m. and costs $35 to participate. Organizers are inviting both runners and walkers to the park, which is at 4800 Valleydale Road next to Spain Park High School.

Proceeds from the event will pay for donations of school supplies and other necessities for children in shelters and others in need.

Doris Phillips, who founded The Circle of Love Foundation in 2004, said she knows what it feels like to be forgotten and has vowed to help prevent children from feeling that way.

“You never know how something as simple as letting a child know someone cares could affect their future outlook on life,” Phillips said.

This is the first 5K planned by the nonprofit organization. People can register for the race at thecircleoflove.org.

The foundation also provides back-to-school supplies and backpacks and Christmas gifts for needy children. In 2021, the organization provided nearly 300 backpacks and Christmas gifts for more than 500 children. Since its inception, the organization has provided more than $825,000 worth of gifts and supplies for more than 7,500 children, Phillips said.