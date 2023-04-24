Taylor Swift concert in Atlanta reaps bonanza for Kitty Kat Haven in Hoover

× Expand Still image from Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue Facebook video Volunteers at the Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue center in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Apriul 23, 2023, hold posters as they announce the winner of a raffle for two tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert in Atlanta on April 30.

The Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue center in Hoover got a big boost from Taylor Swift being in concert in Atlanta this coming weekend.

So what do the two have to do with one another?

A supporter of the Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue had two floor-level tickets to the pop and country music singer’s Sunday night concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and wasn’t able to use them, so she donated them for Kitty Kat Haven to sell.

The donation was made Thursday, so Kitty Kat Haven did a quick-turnaround raffle and was able to raise $14,325 by raffling off the two tickets Sunday night, Executive Director Rita Bowman said.

“I was totally, totally blown away,” Bowman said. She thought they might get $5,000 with the raffle but never imagined more than $14,000, she said. “We just put it out there, and it went wild.”

People could buy one chance at winning for $25, five chances for $75 or 25 chances for $100, which was a very popular option, Bowman said. However, the woman who won the raffle, Diane Smalley, only bought one chance for $25, so she got two floor-level tickets to Swift’s concert for $25, Bowman said.

Floor-level tickets for the Atlanta concerts are selling for anywhere from $689 to $4,501 apiece, according to TicketSmarter, so Smalley got quite a bargain.

Smalley, who had adopted a cat from Kitty Kat Haven a year or so ago, told the Kitty Kat Haven volunteers her 15-year-old daughter had wanted to go to see Swift, but they had not been able to afford the tickets. So now she is very excited, Smalley said.

Bowman is thrilled as well and said Kitty Kat Haven will use the money from the raffle to buy a new roof for the house on Old Columbiana Road in Hoover where 60 cats live. They knew they needed the roof, and now they have the money to pay for it and have some extra to pay vet bills for the cats, she said.

“We are so blessed,” Bowman said. “I thank the Lord every single night and day how blessed we are. The good Lord knows what we are doing. He knows what we’re doing is right and good.”

The Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue has placed more than 800 cats into homes in the past year, Bowman said. Since the nonprofit first opened in 2016, it has saved and found homes for more than 5,500 cats and kittens. There currently are about 60 cats that roam freely at the no-kill center and another 150 cats and kittens in foster care elsewhere, Bowman said.

It’s pretty well documented that Swift is huge fan of cats, too. She has three named Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button. Kitty Kat Haven sent her a note to let her know how her concert benefited them, Bowman said. “Maybe she’ll come visit.”