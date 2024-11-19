Tattersall Park plan amended to convert some apartments to condos

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover Ebsco Industries and CR-Endeavors have revised plans for 33 undeveloped acres of the Tattersall Park development next to Greystone to convert 3o to 36 of the planned apartments into condos.

The developers of Tattersall Park next to Greystone have revised their plan for 33 undeveloped acres of the project after listening to objections from nearby residents.

Ebsco Industries and partner CR-Endeavors do still propose 170 apartments for people age 55 and older, but the number of other multifamily units would be reduced from 137.5 units to 120 or 126 multifamily units, and 30 to 36 of those units would be condos instead of apartments, spokesman David Davis said.

Ashley Lovell, a Greystone resident who has led opposition to Ebsco’s plan thus far, said she met with the developers last week to see their revisions. She said she was told that if the units now proposed as condos sell well enough, the developers might consider converting more apartments into condos.

Also, she said a parking study is pending, but developers indicated some other proposed commercial space may be reduced to provide additional parking and that one of the proposed buildings might house a Hoover Public Library branch.

A planned 125-room hotel likely would be five stories tall, and condo buildings would be three to four stories tall, Lovell said. There would be 7,000 square feet available for retail stores and likely three restaurant spaces, she said.

Lovell said that, for her, the revisions are not enough and that she is not in favor of the traditional apartments proposed. However, she is sharing the revised plan with residents of Greystone and other nearby communities and wants residents to voice their thoughts about the revisions in a new survey she and others have developed and likely will make available Wednesday, Nov. 20.

She and others have created a website called Greystone.org that has a Tattersall Park tab with additional information about the status of the Tattersall Park plan, as presented to residents by developers. A link to that survey will be on that website, she said.

The zoning case is slated for consideration by the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Hoover City Hall. The zoning board also has a work session at 5 p.m. that is open to the public, but decisions don’t come until the action meeting at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to ask questions and comment.