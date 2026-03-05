Taste of Teal gala to support gynecologic cancer research

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation

The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation will hold its Taste of Teal Gala on Friday, March 13, at 6 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel.

The evening fundraiser will feature a seated dinner, drinks, casino-style games and both silent and live auctions. Proceeds from the event support gynecologic cancer research, awareness initiatives and programs that assist patients and families.

During the event, the foundation will present four “Legacy of Laura” awards recognizing a company and three individuals who have demonstrated hope, compassion and positivity while supporting gynecologic cancer patients and survivors.

Tickets are $250 per person or $2,500 for a table of 10.

For more information, visit thinkoflaura.org/tasteofteal.