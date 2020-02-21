Taste of Teal gala heads to Regions Field for 2020

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Lloyd Beard. 190309_Taste_of_Teal Guests play casino games with “play money” at the2019 Taste of Teal fundraiser for the Laura CrandallBrown Foundation at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham. The 2020 Taste of Teal will be March 7 at Regions Field in Birmingham. × 2 of 2 Expand Taste of Teal Gala info. Prev Next

The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation this year is moving its Taste of Teal gala from the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover to Regions Field in Birmingham.

Development Director Irene Goddard said the foundation, which aims to raise awareness about gynecologic cancer and support research, patients and their families, just wanted to switch things up a bit and provide a change of pace after several years at the Hyatt Regency.

This year’s Taste of Teal gala is set for Saturday, March 7, and will include a seated dinner and drinks, live and silent auctions and casino games. It is the foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Last year’s Taste of Teal gala drew about 350 people and raised about $100,000, Goddard said.

Each year, the foundation also uses the gala to honor several people and a company that bring hope, compassion and positivity into the lives of gynecologic cancer patients and survivors.

This year’s corporate honoree for the Legacy of Laura award is the McGriff, Seibels & Williams insurance brokerage firm, which has invested many volunteer hours to support community groups and projects, including the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation.

This year’s health care hero is Jennifer Kelley, the senior director for obstetrics and gynecologic clinical services at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She oversees all nursing operations in the department, including gynecologic oncology.

The caregiver award goes to Marguerite McNamee, who provided physical, emotional and spiritual support to her daughter, Shay, during her battle with ovarian cancer.

The survivor award goes to Dianne Baer, who since her ovarian cancer diagnosis in 2002 has been a consistent and active presence in the gynecologic cancer community who has mentored other patients and survivors and coordinated and volunteered for gynecologic cancer awareness events.