Taste of Shelby County returns with flavor, fellowship and fundraising this September

Shelby County’s favorite night of food and fellowship returns Thursday, Sept. 11 with the annual Taste of Shelby County event, hosted by the Shelby County Schools Education Foundation.

Held at the Inverness Country Club from 6 to 8 p.m., this event brings together restaurants, caterers, and community members for a delicious evening with a powerful purpose, supporting all 32 Shelby County schools.

For more than a decade, Taste of Shelby County has drawn hundreds of attendees eager to sample dishes from top local eateries while giving back to classrooms across the district.

“Schools are such a vital part of any community,” Shelby County Education Foundation executive director Bethany Ivey said. “It’s a place where our future leaders are nurtured, shaped and encouraged to grow and become their best selves. In Shelby County, we hope to build relationships with parents, stakeholders and friends, and the Foundation helps to connect our partners in education with opportunities to serve our schools.”

This year, guests can expect an impressive lineup of more than 20 vendors offering tastings of their signature menu items, along with an exciting online auction featuring items from community partners and businesses.

The funds raised during the event go directly toward the Shelby County Schools Education Foundation and its mission to enhance educational opportunities across the district. One of the cornerstone initiatives supported by the Foundation is the “Inspire the Journey” grant program.

These grants, which can be up to $1,000, are awarded throughout the Shelby County School District, where all Shelby County Schools employees are eligible to apply, Ivey confirmed. The grants empower teachers to dream big and bring innovative learning opportunities to life in their classrooms, ultimately enriching the educational experience for students and boosting academic achievement.

Beyond grants, the Foundation supports a wide range of programs, including professional development for teachers, assistance for those pursuing National Board Certification, support for county-wide events like Scholars Bowl, Career and Technical Education, and the district’s annual Teacher of the Year celebration.

Last year, the event raised nearly $35,000 for these programs. This year, organizers are hoping to top that amount and reach the $45,000 mark, Ivey stated.

While the format of the event will remain largely the same as in years past, a testament to the event’s ongoing success, attendees can expect an evening full of familiar faces, great food and friendly competition in the auction. Additional vendors are still being confirmed, with several more expected to join the lineup ahead of the event, Ivey confirmed.

“I have been coming to this event for over 10 years. Before I was with the Foundation, I was a vendor, and it’s always been a favorite of mine. I love seeing the community engaging not only with each other but with the restaurant representatives there. It’s a fantastic evening of food, fun, fellowship and fundraising,” Ivey said.

Tickets for Taste of Shelby County are available online at tasteofshelbycounty.com.