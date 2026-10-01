Taste of Hoover returns Oct. 15 to Aldridge Gardens

× Expand Staff photos. Taste of Hoover is set for Thursday, Oct. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Aldridge Gardens.

The 2026 Taste of Hoover will give residents a chance to sample the flavors of the city in one evening at Aldridge Gardens.

The annual event is set for Thursday, Oct. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Gardens, located at 3530 Lorna Road.

Guests can expect food and drink samplings from local restaurants and preferred caterers, live music and ambient lighting, all in an outdoor setting overlooking the gardens.

Expand Staff photos. Taste of Hoover is set for Thursday, Oct. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Aldridge Gardens.

Kristen Valentine, events coordinator for the City of Hoover, said the evening setting and location are a big part of the appeal.

“Taste of Hoover offers a warm, festive atmosphere under beautiful string lights, surrounded by the natural beauty of Aldridge Gardens,” Valentine said. “Guests enjoy delicious local food, refreshing beverages, live music and easygoing conversation in a charming outdoor setting that feels like an elevated Southern garden party.”

A limited number of tickets are sold each year, and organizers say the event frequently sells out in advance. One ticket buys access to all participating food and beverage vendors.

Expand Staff photos.

The event is designed as more than a typical food festival.

“Taste of Hoover offers a unique opportunity for the community to come together in one place to experience the flavors that define our city,” Valentine said. “By showcasing a diverse collection of local restaurants and beverage providers, the event celebrates the people and the businesses that make Hoover special.”

Beyond the food and music, organizers say the event is an easy way for residents and visitors to experience a cross-section of the city’s dining scene in a single night.

With local restaurants and preferred caterers setting up side by side, guests can move at their own pace, sample small bites, compare flavors and make notes on places they might want to visit later. For many attendees, it serves as both a social outing and a low-pressure way to discover new spots without committing to a full meal at each restaurant.

Dozens of food and beverage vendors are set to participate, including Board in Birmingham, Grimaldi’s Pizza, Tacos de Azul at Brock’s Gap Brewing, Saw’s BBQ, East 59 Cafe, Michelle’s Chocolate Laboratory, Something Simple Coffee + Sips and more.

“Guests love Taste of Hoover because it brings the community together in a fun, welcoming atmosphere,” Valentine said. “It’s a chance to connect with local people, discover new restaurants and try foods and drinks they may not have experienced before.”

Tickets are now on sale at aldridgegardens.com. General admission tickets are $50 for the public and $45 for Aldridge Gardens members. Parking and shuttle service are available from the Trader Joe’s parking lot in the Riverchase Shopping Center at the intersection of Highway 31 and Lorna Road. Free general admission to the gardens is suspended during event hours.