Taste of Hoover gears up for outdoor event this month

The 2021 Taste of Hoover event, which gives people a sampling of what restaurants in Hoover have to offer, is set for Oct. 7 at Aldridge Gardens.

Organizers say the modified setup for the outdoor event last year due to COVID-19 worked well, so they plan to follow a similar model this year.

Instead of putting all the restaurant tables in the circle drive around the main building at Aldridge, tables will be spread out under the pavilion and in some grassy areas as well, said Tynette Lynch, the director of tourism and hospitality for the city of Hoover and CEO of Aldridge Gardens.

“Last year was amazing,” Lynch said. “People stayed and stayed.”

Restaurants and other vendors that have agreed to participate this year include:

► Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery

► Coca-Cola

► Emily’s Heirloom Poundcakes

► Eugene’s Hot Chicken

► Farrelly’s Southern Bar & Kitchen

► International Wines

► Jefferson State Community College Culinary & Hospitality Institute

► Jimmy John’s

► Lemonade Junkies

► MELT

► Merk’s Tavern & Kitchen

► Rock N Roll Sushi

► Savoie Catering

► Taco Mama

► Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

► The Happy Catering Co.

► The Whole Scoop

► Tre Luna Catering/Tre Luna Bar & Kitchen

► Super Chix

Other restaurants were expected to come, but some were unable to commit to be there due to staffing shortages, Lynch said. “They’re still struggling, and we completely understand that.”

However, the exposure restaurants get at the event is tremendous, and the restaurant scene in Hoover is growing quickly, she said. “We’re really excited about that.”

Last year’s Taste of Hoover raised about $10,000 for Aldridge Gardens, but it’s not a huge revenue generator for the gardens, Lynch said. It’s more about giving restaurants the exposure and people a chance to enjoy a night out with great food and drinks, she said.

Lori Rayne and Jared Piper, a duo that performs at area restaurants, are scheduled to provide music at the Taste of Hoover.

Tickets cost $45 for members of Aldridge Gardens and $50 for non-members and can be purchased at aldridgegardens.com or by calling the gardens at 205-682-8019.