Photo gallery for 2025 Taste of Hoover at Aldridge Gardens

Photo by Tosha Gaines Scenes from the Taste of Hoover event at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. About 450 people came out to Aldridge Gardens Thursday night for the 2025 Taste of Hoover event, organizers said.

For $50 a ticket, guests were able to sample offerings from nearly 40 food and beverage providers in the city, including restaurants and catering companies. New participants this year included Tacos De Azul at Brock’s Gap Brewing, Nori Hibachi Ramen Sushi Bar, Cookie Fix and Biscuit Belly, said Kelley Peoples, the city of Hoover’s events manager.

Chuck Alexander Productions provided music and lights to keep the setting festive.

Here’s a list of food and beverage vendors who participated this year: