Tail wagging, cutest dog contests part of 2019 Dog Days at Discovery

Dogs and their owners browse the many tents that were set up at Discovery UMC's Dog Days event.

Discovery United Methodist Church is planning to celebrate “man’s best friend” at its third annual Dog Days at Discovery on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church parking lot.

This year’s Dog Days will include police dog demonstrations by the Hoover Police Department, a tent where children can read to dogs, a dog agility course, opportunities for pets to create art with their paws, a photo booth, silent auction, pet-related vendors and a “blessing of the pets” by Discovery Pastor Mike Skelton, said Toni Bird, coordinator of the event.

An employee from the Hoover Public Library will dress up as Scooby Doo and read books to kids, and organizers are trying to find a Dalmatian to be there with a Hoover fire truck, Bird said.

Grace Richardson, a young artist who is a member at Discovery United Methodist, is making coloring books that children can color on-site and take home, and children can make personalized wooden dog tags with either their own name or the name of their dog, Bird said.

Discovery also will give out awards for an art competition involving students from Hoover High School and Bumpus and Simmons middle schools, she said. There were about 20 entries last year and more the year before, she said.

There also will be a costume contest with prizes for the biggest dog, smallest dog, cutest dog, best owner/dog pairing and best team, for those who want to enter dogs as a group. Judges will choose a king and queen dog and have a tail wagging competition to see which dog can wag his or her tail for the longest time.

There will be food trucks and drinks for sale, but admission is free. Organizers ask that dogs be well-behaved and on leashes. They estimated at least 1,200 people attended last year.

Sponsors include Books-A-Million, Creative Dog Training, Fetch! Pet Care, Lake Crest Animal Clinic, My Chiropractor, Patton Chapel Animal Clinic and State Farm insurance agent Chris Dorris.