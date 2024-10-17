× Expand Image from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" trailer on YouTube Jack Skellington, the main character of "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

Sunday night is movie night at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The city of Hoover is putting on a free showing of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on the jumbotron at the stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, and supplying free popcorn for those who come to watch.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” is a 1993 movie that tells the story of Jack Skellington, the pumpkin king of Halloween Teen, who is bored with doing the same thing every year for Halloween and stumbles into Christmas Town. He loves the idea of Christmas and tries to get the bats, ghouls and goblins of Halloween Teen to help him put on Christmas instead of Halloween, but they can’t quite get it right.

The movie is rated PG for scary images. It lasts 1 hour and 16 minutes.

See more information about “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on imdb.com.