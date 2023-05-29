Summer surge: Hoover Met Complex activity heats up June-August

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Sports Facilities Management. Youth baseball teams compete in the Perfect Game Deep South Fall Elite Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in September 2021. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Sports Facilities Management. Teams compete in the Greater Birmingham Youth Lacrosse Association Jamboree at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in May 2021. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Sports Facilities Management. Soccer teams battle in the Red Diamond Classic at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in March 2020. Prev Next

Don’t be surprised if the roads, restaurants and hotels around the Hoover Metropolitan Complex are more crowded than usual over the next few months.

With summertime arriving and kids out of school, the Hoover Met Complex is hopping.

“Summer is our peak season. It’s our busiest time of the year,” said Shannon Ealy, general manager of the complex. “It’s very common to have all the facilities going simultaneously. I think summer is very important for us to help drive the economic engine.”

The complex has events booked for 80 of the 92 days in June, July and August, including all 13 weekends, and that doesn’t include the summer camps for kids, Ealy said.

PERFECT GAME

One of the Hoover Met’s biggest partners is Perfect Game, a national youth baseball and softball organization and scouting service that recently renewed its contract for the Hoover Met to be a regional hub for the greater Birmingham area for three more years, through the end of 2025.

Perfect Game has used the Hoover Met to host some of its marquee events since 2019. In 2022, Perfect Game brought more than 1,300 youth baseball teams to the area, booking more than 35,000 hotel nights, the organization said. This year, Perfect Game events will occupy 81 days of the Hoover Met Complex calendar, and many of them are back to back in June and July.

The Perfect Game National Elite Championships for youth baseball players has four tournaments for different age groups between June 16 and July 25, bringing in 389 teams and having an expected $8.7 million economic impact, Ealy said.

Squeezed in the middle of those tournaments is the Perfect Game World Wood Bat Association National Championships on July 13-20, which is expected to bring another 221 teams and have an $8.5 million economic impact, he said.

“Perfect Game is happy to extend its working agreement with the city of Hoover, making the Hoover Met Complex a major hub for many of our most prestigious regional events and activities,” Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger said in a news release. “Since 2019, we have enjoyed a tremendous and mutually beneficial relationship with the city and the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau. We thank the local business community and area residents for making Perfect Game and its Hoover event participants feel at home. Perfect Game looks forward to working with all of our Hoover partners in creating more memorable moments for our players and their families.”

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said Perfect Game has been a great partner with Hoover for several years.

“They bring top-level competition, and with that competition, they bring wonderful families to enjoy our restaurants, hotels and shopping venues,” Brocato said. “We are happy to continue to host Perfect Game in the city of Hoover.”

Tonia Whatley, the sports development director for the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau, said her organization is excited to continue working with Perfect Game and its local partners like the city of Hoover.

“Youth sports is always a huge draw in Alabama, and the opportunity to host more than 34 Perfect Game baseball tournaments annually reinforces the fact that the greater Birmingham-Hoover area is a top sports destination,” Whatley said.

Jason Clement, CEO of Sports Facilities Management, which manages the Hoover Met Complex for the city, said the three-year extension with Perfect Game “continues the marriage of Perfect Game’s world-class events and fervent fan following with Hoover’s first-class hospitality and best-in-class operations.”

OTHER EVENTS

While Perfect Game is a major player, there are a host of other events coming to the Hoover Met this summer.

The Hustle Up National 7-on-7 Football tournament is expected to bring in 62 teams June 13-15, and the Alabama High School Athletic Association is bringing 168 boys and girls basketball teams to the Finley Center for camps June 15-17.

The Monkey Up Lacrosse Tournament has 50 teams coming June 17-18, and the National Junior College Athletic Association is bringing 80 teams for a basketball showcase June 23-24 (a new event for Hoover).

The Deep South Duals wrestling tournament has 900 participants coming July 28-30, while the 3v3 Live Soccer Tournament is bringing 57 teams to Hoover as part of a national tour on July 29, and the East Coast Pro Baseball Showcase is bringing 150 of the nation’s best high school baseball players to the Hoover Met on Aug. 2-4.

Another new event for Hoover this year is the Move United Nationals, a national recreational sport competition for youth and adults with physical, visual or intellectual disabilities.

That event was held in Denver the past two years, but Hoover was chosen to host it this year and in 2024. It’s expected to bring in 400 participants from across the country to compete in seven sports.

Move United’s archery competition will be at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, while air rifle shooting will take place in the Finley Center, and wheelchair tennis will be at the Hoover Met tennis complex, Ealy said. Other events — paratriathlon, para powerlifting, swimming and track and field — will occur at Hoover High School, the Lakeshore Foundation in Homewood and the Birmingham Crossplex, Hoover Parks and Recreation Director Erin Colbaugh said.

Counting family members and spectators, the competitions are expected to bring more than 10,000 people to the area and account for about 800 hotel room nights, Colbaugh said.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, and the closing ceremony will be in the Finley Center.

Sports aren’t the only events happening at the Hoover Met. The complex, particularly the Hoover Met Stadium and Finley Center, also brings in gun shows, trade shows and corporate events.

LOCAL USAGE

While big events that bring in visitors from across the country are a hallmark of the Hoover Met Complex, the 155-acre campus also gets a lot of local usage, Ealy said.

The Hoover Parks and Recreation Department uses the complex for flag football, soccer, basketball and volleyball, but most of that usage comes in the spring, fall and winter, he said.

The Hoover Soccer Club, Birmingham United Soccer Association and Greater Birmingham Youth Lacrosse League use the Met fields year-round, and Hoover youth baseball teams use the Met fields for practice routinely, Ealy said.

“All those teams want practice space, particularly on [artificial] turf because of inclement weather,” Ealy said. “We’ve worked hard with [Hoover’s] park and rec [department], trying to coordinate so everybody has as much access to the fields as possible.”

It’s tough because there are only four regulation-size artificial turf baseball and softball fields, but the city plans to convert at least seven fields at other Hoover sports parks to artificial turf to help with scheduling problems. The city and school system also are partnering to put turf on the varsity baseball and softball fields at Hoover and Spain Park high schools.

The Hoover Met tennis complex, with 16 hard courts, has the highest league play usage of any tennis complex in the Birmingham area, Ealy said. It’s also open for lessons, annual memberships and daily court rentals.

The playground at the Hoover Met, which is built to accommodate people with disabilities, draws people from across the metro area, and the splash pad is open mid-May through mid-September.

The Finley Center also draws pickleball players. During the summer last year, pickleball had to be shut down due to summer camps for kids, but this summer, the Met staff is setting up for pickleball in the evenings, Ealy said. The indoor track at the Finley Center also draws people year-round.

Summer camps for children ages 6-12 have sold out the past two years. They’re held for seven weeks in June and July, and this year the number of campers is being expanded from 80 to 90 per week, for a total of 630 spots available over the summer, Ealy said.

The Hoover RV Park, with 170 spaces, also stays busy year-round, Ealy said. It’s common to have 80-85 RVs on a regular basis. The park sells out for the SEC Baseball Tournament and spikes a little bit during the summer, he said.