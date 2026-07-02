Summer Sizzle Market brings local makers to the Riverchase Galleria

Shoppers looking to support local businesses can browse hundreds of handmade and specialty products during the Summer Sizzle Craft & Vendor Market at the Riverchase Galleria on July 11-12.

Hosted by Hometown Vendor Market, the free indoor event will feature independent businesses and artisans from across Alabama offering a wide variety of products, including handmade crafts, jewelry, artwork, fashion, home décor, candles, wellness products, specialty foods, drinks and seasonal gifts.

The family-friendly market will be open Saturday, July 11, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 12, from noon-6 p.m.

Organizers say the event is designed to connect shoppers with local entrepreneurs whose products are handcrafted and independently produced. Visitors can expect to find summer-themed merchandise, self-care products, accessories, sweet treats and one-of-a-kind items not typically found in traditional retail stores.

Hometown Vendor Market hosts events across Alabama with a mission of supporting small businesses while giving shoppers opportunities to discover unique products made by local makers.

Admission is free. For more information, visit hometownvendormarket.com.