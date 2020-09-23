Step Up For Down Syndrome Walk goes virtual for 2020

× Expand Photo courtesy of Down Syndrome Alabama. More than 1,600 people took part in the 2017 Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk at Veterans Park in Hoover.

For many years, the Down Syndrome Alabama nonprofit has relied upon a walk as its biggest fundraiser of the year, but COVID-19 is changing things this year.

The walk is normally held in October, since it is National Down Syndrome Awareness Month. For 16 years, it was called the Buddy Walk, but for the past four years, it was called the Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk and held at Veterans Park in Hoover.

Last year’s walk raised $48,300 for the nonprofit, Executive Director Kelly Peoples said.

This year, with COVID-19, the walk is going virtual and is being expanded to numerous activities throughout the month: