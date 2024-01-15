State school board election forum postponed due to winter weather

× Expand Photos from candidates' Facebook pages Republican candidates for Alabama Board of Education Distict 3 are, from left, Ann Eubank, Charlotte Meadows, Kelly Mooney and Melissa Snowden.

An election forum scheduled for Tuesday night at Hoover City Hall for Republican candidates for Alabama Board of Education District 3 has been postponed due to expected impacts of winter weather.

A nonprofit group called Local Alabama was scheduled to hold the forum from 6 to 8 p.m., but now the organization said it is working to reschedule for a later date.

Candidates Ann Eubank, Charlotte Meadows and Kelly Mooney were scheduled to be there. The fourth candidate listed on the Alabama Republican Party’s website, Melissa Snowden, was not shown on flyers advertising the forum. There are no Democratic candidates for the seat.

The longtime incumbent, Republican Stephanie Bell, is not seeking re-election. Alabama Board of Education District 3 includes Chilton, Coosa, Elmore, Shelby and Talladega counties.

Local Alabama is a nonprofit that describes itself as a “grassroots initiative aimed at engaging organizations and educating citizens in order to preserve constitutional values and policies in Alabama.”

Primary elections in Alabama will be held March 5.