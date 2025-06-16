State Rep. Susan DuBose to hold town hall meeting Tuesday night

× Expand Still shot from video on state Rep. Susan DuBose's Facebook page State Rep. Susan DuBose, R-Hoover

State Rep. Susan DuBose, a Republican from Greystone who represents Alabama House District 45, is having a town hall meeting Tuesday night, June 17.

The meeting is scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Shelby County Services Building at 19220 U.S. 280.

Topics to be discussed include the new regional water board overseeing the Birmingham Water Works and other updates from the 2025 legislative session.

Additional speakers are to include Sen. Dan Roberts and Jeff Brumlow, an attorney appointed by the Shelby County Commission to serve on the new water board.