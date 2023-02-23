State legislator Hulsey to hold town hall meetings in Hoover, Helena

× Expand Photo courtesy of J.S. Raines Photography State Rep. Leigh Hulsey represents Alabama House District 15, which includes parts of Bessemer and western Hoover, much of Helena and communities such as McCalla and Tannehill.

State Rep. Leigh Hulsey, a Republican who in November won the election to represent Alabama House District 15, is holding community meetings in Hoover and Helena next week in advance of the start of this year’s legislative session.

Hulsey will be at the Hoover City Hall community room on Wednesday, March 1, from 6 to 7 p.m. and in the Helena City Council chambers at Helena City Hall on Thursday, March 2, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Her goal is to seek input from her constituents prior to the March 7 start of the legislative session and share about initiatives she believes will take center stage during the session.

She said that high-priority issues already being discussed among legislative leaders include tax cuts or one-time tax rebates funded by Alabama’s budget surplus, renewal of the state’s economic development incentives, targeted improvements in the state’s K-12 public education system, streamlining adoption for faster placement of children in stable and loving home environments, and toughening punishments for fentanyl narcotic sales, distribution and possession.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend either meeting. Alabama House District 15 includes parts of Bessemer, western Hoover, much of Helena and communities such as McCalla and Tannehill.

Hulsey, a former Helena councilwoman, in January was elected as the House Republican Caucus’ freshmen representative, which allows her to participate in discussions among the caucus leadership and serve as a voice of Republican legislators who are serving their first term.

She serves on House committees dealing with: ethics and campaign finance; transportation, utilities and infrastructure; and ports, waterways and intermodal transit.

Hulsey can be reached at 205-451-2955 or leigh.hulsey@alhouse.gov.