Starnes Media, Hoover Sun win awards in 2020 Alabama Press Association contest

The team at Starnes Media captured 52 awards in the 2020 Alabama Press Association 2020 Media Awards competition.

This included 20 first-place awards, 18 second-place awards and 14 third-place awards in the free distribution category.

The Hoover Sun, one of seven monthly newspapers published by Starnes Media, took 14 first-place awards, nine second-place awards (including second in the overall General Excellence competition and second in the Advertising Sweepstakes competition) and four third-place awards.

The awards typically are given out at a ceremony at the Alabama Press Association’s annual conference in Orange Beach but this year were announced Friday in a virtual ceremony due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

 Here’s a breakdown of the Hoover Sun’s awards for work published in 2019:

FIRST PLACE

News:

  • Best Lifestyle/Family Pages
  • Best Use of Photography in Editorial Content
  • Best Business Story or Column – Jon Anderson (Records indicate sales dip at Galleria campus in 2018)
  • Best News Photo – Karim Shamsi-Basha (Unity walk at Hoover High School)
  • Best Spot News Photo – Kamp Fender (Galleria shooting protest)
  • Best Niche Publication (2019 Prep Football Preview)
  • Best Production & Printing
  • Best Public Service – Jon Anderson (Community discussions on racism)

Advertising:

  • Best Regularly Scheduled Special Section (Women in Business)
  • Best In-Paper Promotion of Newspaper (Football sponsors)
  • Best Advertising Campaign – Layton Dudley (Bistro V)
  • Best Original/Creative Idea – Matt Crawford (Alabama Allergy & Asthma Center)
  • Best Niche Publication (205 Adventure)
  • Best Use of Humor – Emily VanderMey (One Man & a Toolbox)

SECOND PLACE

News:

  • General Excellence
  • Best Sports News In-depth – Jon Anderson (Flag football flying high)
  • Best Use of Social Media – Kyle Parmley (High school sports Twitter page)
  • Best Newspaper Website
  • Best Public Service – Jon Anderson (Recycling conundrum)

Advertising:

  • Ad Sweepstakes Award
  • Best Single Ad ½ Page & Under Color – Emily VanderMey (Molly Maid)
  • Best Single Ad Over ½ Page Color – Emily VanderMey (Urban Home Market)
  • Best Use of Humor – Layton Dudley & Emily VanderMey (The RE/MAX Home Team)

THIRD PLACE

News:

  • Best Sports Single Event Story – Sam Chandler (Bucs soccer wins state in PK shootout)
  • Best Use of Graphics/Illustration – Melanie Viering (Connecting Hoover)

Advertising:

  • Best Single Ad ½ Page & Under Color – Layton Dudley (CASE Remodeling)
  • Best Use of Humor – Matt Crawford (Hufham Orthodontics)

