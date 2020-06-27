Starnes Media, Hoover Sun win awards in 2020 Alabama Press Association contest

× Expand APA Media Awards and Hoover Sun logos

The team at Starnes Media captured 52 awards in the 2020 Alabama Press Association 2020 Media Awards competition.

This included 20 first-place awards, 18 second-place awards and 14 third-place awards in the free distribution category.

The Hoover Sun, one of seven monthly newspapers published by Starnes Media, took 14 first-place awards, nine second-place awards (including second in the overall General Excellence competition and second in the Advertising Sweepstakes competition) and four third-place awards.

The awards typically are given out at a ceremony at the Alabama Press Association’s annual conference in Orange Beach but this year were announced Friday in a virtual ceremony due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here’s a breakdown of the Hoover Sun’s awards for work published in 2019:

FIRST PLACE

News:

Best Lifestyle/Family Pages

Best Use of Photography in Editorial Content

Best Business Story or Column – Jon Anderson (Records indicate sales dip at Galleria campus in 2018)

Best News Photo – Karim Shamsi-Basha (Unity walk at Hoover High School)

Best Spot News Photo – Kamp Fender (Galleria shooting protest)

Best Niche Publication (2019 Prep Football Preview)

Best Production & Printing

Best Public Service – Jon Anderson (Community discussions on racism)

Advertising:

Best Regularly Scheduled Special Section (Women in Business)

Best In-Paper Promotion of Newspaper (Football sponsors)

Best Advertising Campaign – Layton Dudley (Bistro V)

Best Original/Creative Idea – Matt Crawford (Alabama Allergy & Asthma Center)

Best Niche Publication (205 Adventure)

Best Use of Humor – Emily VanderMey (One Man & a Toolbox)

SECOND PLACE

News:

General Excellence

Best Sports News In-depth – Jon Anderson (Flag football flying high)

Best Use of Social Media – Kyle Parmley (High school sports Twitter page)

Best Newspaper Website

Best Public Service – Jon Anderson (Recycling conundrum)

Advertising:

Ad Sweepstakes Award

Best Single Ad ½ Page & Under Color – Emily VanderMey (Molly Maid)

Best Single Ad Over ½ Page Color – Emily VanderMey (Urban Home Market)

Best Use of Humor – Layton Dudley & Emily VanderMey (The RE/MAX Home Team)

THIRD PLACE

News:

Best Sports Single Event Story – Sam Chandler (Bucs soccer wins state in PK shootout)

Best Use of Graphics/Illustration – Melanie Viering (Connecting Hoover)

Advertising: