'Bingo rave' event coming to Stardome Comedy Club this Friday

Expand Courtesy of Stardome Comedy Club Bingo Loco will be at the Stardome Comedy Club on Friday, April 18.

Bingo Loco, a touring bingo game described as "not your grandma's bingo" and a "bingo rave," will be at the Stardome Comedy Club this Friday, April 18.

The bingo game will be hosted by a comedian MC and will be akin to an interactive stage show, featuring activities such as dance-offs and lip-sync battles in addition to rounds of bingo. Past prizes at other Bingo Loco events have included cruise packages, pianos and trips, according to Bingo Loco. Additionally, the game will be feature a soundtrack of 90s and 00s throwback hits with dancing encouraged.

Admission for this even is limited to ages 21 and older. Tickets are $30.00 for general admission. Premium tickets, which are closer to the stage, are also available for $37.50. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Stardome Comedy Club is located 1818 Data Drive in Hoover. Find out more Stardome Comedy Club on their website.