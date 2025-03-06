Staging your home for a quick sale

Expand Photo courtesy of Monica Kelley Monica Kelley, owner of Monica Kelley Interiors and Staging in Hoover.

When moving, the last thing anyone wants to worry about is selling their home. With the real estate market slowing, homes aren’t selling as quickly as they did a year ago. That’s why it’s crucial for sellers to make their homes as appealing as possible to buyers.

That’s where home staging comes in, helping to highlight a home’s strengths, minimize its flaws and attract the right buyers.

Monica Kelley, owner of Monica Kelley Interiors and Staging in Hoover, shares her insights on how staging can impact home sales in the local market.

Q: What staging techniques work best to attract buyers in your market?

A: Creating rooms with earthy, neutral tones as a base and adding dashes of color in artwork and pillows — or even a painted accent wall — can really elevate and enhance a staged home, making it stand out from the rest. Most people don’t believe this, but well-arranged furniture that is the right scale for the space, along with rugs and décor, actually makes a room look significantly more spacious. It also helps buyers envision their own furniture in the space.

Q: How much should a homeowner budget for professional staging?

A: I personally like to walk through the home to get a better understanding of the size, style and what pieces will need to be pulled from the warehouse. That’s not always possible, so I will sometimes request a walk-through video. I determine my pricing based on the amount of furniture to be used, how many rooms need staging, accessibility and distance. I have to account for inventory being out, my time and my movers’ time.

Q: What are the key differences between staged and unstaged homes in your market?

Expand Stock photo When staging a home, a seller should budget around $300 to $600 for an initial design consultation and $500 to $600 per month per staged room.

A: Today, the majority of buyers use online real estate platforms to search for their next home, which makes staging even more important in defining space. I have been doing this for many years, and even as a decorator, I find it difficult to understand the layout and scale of the rooms just by looking at photographs of empty floor space and walls. Staged homes look more polished and fresh, creating a feeling of greater value. Staging also draws the eye away from small flaws and keeps buyers focused on envisioning their own lives and furniture in the space.

Q: How can curb appeal impact a buyer’s first impression, and what’s your advice for improving it?

A: You only have one chance to make a great first impression.

Painting or pressure washing is always a good idea. You want your house to look clean and free of cobwebs and piled-up leaves. It’s important to maintain a clean, fresh-looking lawn by removing old shrubs and adding mulch and a couple of flowering plants.

Q: Are there specific interior trends that resonate with buyers in your market right now?

A: I think using a neutral color base is classic, but I believe we will see more color added this year — whether through chairs, pillows or artwork — but not overdone. I also think we’ll see more natural, earthy elements incorporated.