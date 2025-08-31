Stadium Trace Village phase two returns for consideration

× Expand Image from South Haven Corp. website This map shows a conceptual plan for the second phase of Stadium Trace Village in Hoover. It includes an 80,000-square-foot medical office building with an outpatient surgery center, two retail sites with more than 97,000 square feet of retail space, some smaller lots and a 12-acre parcel with no description.

The second phase of the Stadium Trace Village development drew significant attention in 2024 due to debate over requested tax incentives. Talks eventually stalled — but the project is now under reconsideration.

The Broad Metro development company, led by Will Kadish, has submitted a revised request scheduled for review by the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Sept. 1, but as of press time, limited details were available about what is proposed for the 82-acre property near the intersection of Interstate 459 and John Hawkins Parkway.

The primary confirmed element of the project is an 80,000-square-foot medical office building slated to include a multi-specialty outpatient surgery center known as the South Haven Surgical Plaza on 15 acres in phase two.

Expand Image from South Haven Corp. website Developer Loree Skelton of the South Haven Corp. is proposing to build an 80,000-square-foot medical office building called the SouthHaven Surgical Plaza with a multi-specialtysurgery center, advanced imaging and diagnostic suites and Class A medical clinic space.

That request is being made by developer Loree Skelton and partner Medistar Corp., with Medical Properties Trust serving as a capital advisor. Skelton is planning for the South Haven Surgical Plaza to have a surgery center with six operating rooms, two procedure rooms, advanced imaging and diagnostic suites and Class A clinical office space, all in a four-story building with 377 parking spaces. There is additional development space within the same parcel. The type of surgery specialties to be included was not disclosed.

A brochure from Skelton’s company outlines a timeline with construction expected to begin in December, tenant improvements ready by December 2026 and final occupancy projected for spring 2027.

Efforts to reach Skelton for additional comment by press time were unsuccessful.

The brochure also includes a map of phase two showing a proposed 200-room hotel on seven acres, two retail buildings with more than 97,000 square feet of space on 16 acres, several smaller buildings on smaller lots and a 12-acre parcel previously designated as space for a city arts center but currently left undefined in the document.

It remains unclear whether Broad Metro is still considering a land offer to the city for the arts center or if tax incentives are again part of the proposal.

Jim Masingill, a project manager for Broad Metro, asked for questions to be submitted in writing but had not responded as of press time the following day.

Hoover Councilwoman Khristi Driver, who represents the council on the zoning board, said she met with the Stadium Trace Village developer in July. At that time, she said, no specific site plans were reviewed, but the developer expressed interest in presenting a revised plan.

Driver said a large furniture store that was previously planned for the site is no longer part of the proposal. Broad Metro also initially included a Golf Suites entertainment center in the second phase of the development, but that agreement was terminated in December due to a lack of necessary incentives, the company said. Broad Metro may propose a similar entertainment concept, Driver said.

Driver said she and the developer did not discuss an arts center as an option for phase two, “but I wouldn’t foreclose any option until we see what he proposes and we have an opportunity to consider it,” she said.

Driver said she is encouraged by the progress of the outpatient surgery center at Stadium Trace Village.

“Any opportunity to broaden medical options for the people of Hoover is a positive for our community,” she said.