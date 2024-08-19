Stadium Trace Village named top winner of 2024 Commercial Beautification Awards

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Beautif Stadium Trace Village

Stadium Trace Village, the mixed-use center at the intersection of John Hawkins Parkway and Stadium Trace Parkway, on Monday night was named the overall winner of the 2024 Hoover Commercial Beautification Awards.

Twenty-four properties throughout the city were nominated for the awards this year, and 11 were chosen as recipients and announced by the Hoover Beautification Board at Monday night’s Hoover City Council meeting.

In addition to Stadium Trace Village, other 2024 winners are:

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Beautif Birmingham Recovery Center, 2501 International Park Drive

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Beautif Chorus Smart Secure, 2183 Parkway Lake Drive

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Beautif Chuck's Fish, 5426 U.S. 280 E.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Beautif Galleria Woods, 3850 Galleria Woods Drive

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Beautif Grayson Construction, 1945 Patton Chapel Road

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Beautif Hannah Steel Corp., 4527 Southlake Parkway

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Beautif Hoover Fire Station No. 8, 121 Village St.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Beautif Meadow Brook Corporate Park, 300 Corporate Parkway

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Beautif Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 4600 Preserve Parkway

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Beautif Prince of Peace Catholic School, 4650 Preserve Parkway

“We are excited to recognize 11 Hoover properties for their contributions in making Hoover a beautiful place to call home,” said Christine Hofmann, chairwoman of the Beautification Board.

The Beautification Board relied on three judges with experience in landscape architecture, design and horticulture to help the city recognize major beautification accomplishments, Hofmann said. “Everyone in our community benefits from their civic pride and hard work, and we are honored to show them our gratitude,” she said.

Judging criteria included basic overall appearance, maintenance, creativity, design and color coordination.