Stadium Trace Village developer releases video addressing past felony conviction

× Expand William Kadish, CEO of the Broad Metro development company, addresses a past felony conviction in New York in a video released as he is negotiating a tax incentive deal with the city of Hoover, Alabama.

The developer of Stadium Trace Village this week released a video elaborating on a past felony conviction after being called out on the two decades-old offense by Hoover Council President John Lyda last week as the council considered a tax rebate deal for his company.

Lyda said he didn’t want to do business with a felon.

William Kadish, CEO of the Broad Metro company that is developing Stadium Trace Village, in 2002 was convicted of grand larceny, a second-degree felony, in New York and was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $655,035, according to Florida Supreme Court records.

He was disbarred from practice as an attorney in New York in 2002 and in Florida in 2007, with a Florida court record citing a dishonest or selfish motive, a pattern of misconduct and multiple offenses.

In a video released this week, Kadish admitted to past mistakes.

“In 2001, I was prescribed opioids and made poor decisions involving gambling that I would never have otherwise made,” Kadish said. “I immediately self-reported, and the judge recognized my cooperation and sincere willingness to acknowledge my mistakes and seek recovery.”

Kadish said that, three years ago, he successfully sought to have his criminal record sealed in conjunction with a New York law passed in 2020 that allows people of good moral character to have records sealed so they can move forward in business.

“The New York state Supreme Court reviewed my records and thoroughly considered my character and my actions to make things right and granted the motion,” Kadish said.

“Judge Muraca went on record to state that the defendant’s actions have provided this court with confidence that he will continue to be successful. He has voluntarily taken extensive measures that display to this court that he is of good moral character,” Kadish said.

Kadish said he doesn’t understand why Lyda would choose to bring up his past in this manner and not allow him to defend himself when the matter was brought up.

“The lack of due process disregards the progress I have made and all the hard work I have put in,” Kadish said. “It was unbelievably frustrating. I’ve spent over 20 years of my life trying to make up for the mistake I made in 2001.”

Kadish said he appreciates the people of Hoover who have reached out to him to apologize to him on behalf of the city.

“The feedback received on social media has provided me with reassurance,” he said. “Councilman Lyda may forever be labeled John the moral dinasour.”

Three weeks ago, after Mayor Frank Brocato drastically changed a proposed tax incentive deal for the second phase of Stadium Trace Village, offering less money to Broad Metro and removing a city performing arts center from the tax deal, Kadish called Lyda “the most evil, despicable person I’ve seen in local government,” but he later apologized for that remark.

Lyda has defended his decision to bring up Kadish’s past. “I think it’s important for the citizens of Hoover and the city of Hoover to know who we’re doing business with,” he said.

Lyda said he would like the city to begin doing background checks on developers that want to enter into agreements with the city.

“The city should do better in choosing who we’re going to do long-term multimillion-dollar deals with,” Lyda said.

The Hoover City Council now is considering a more generous tax incentive deal for Kadish’s company that provides more money to Broad Metro than the mayor was proposing but less than had been offered in previous iterations of the proposal. Councilmen Curt Posey and Steve McClinton called it a good compromise. The council tabled its consideration of the matter at its meeting on April 1.

The tax deal and development agreement currently on the table includes the city paying $2.75 million or appraised value for 11 graded acres so the city can build a performing arts center in the second phase of Stadium Trace Village. Broad Metro also would receive up to $28 million in rebates of non-educational property taxes, sales taxes and lodging taxes over 10-15 years, or $30 million over 20 years if the city elects not to build a performing arts center on that property.

The development and tax rebate agreement is multi-dimensional. See more about it here.

The Hoover City Council is scheduled to take up the matter again on Monday, April 15. Meanwhile, Kadish is having meetings with people from nearby neighborhoods to answer questions and concerns. Another one is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday night at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Stadium Trace Village and is open to residents only.