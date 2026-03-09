St. Patrick’s Day celebration at The Grove to feature live music, food and family activities

Beef O’Brady’s at The Grove will hold its 16th annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration Saturday, March 14, from noon to midnight at the restaurant’s location. The event will celebrate Irish culture with live music, traditional food and family-friendly activities.

Bands will perform throughout the day on a stage in the parking lot, including Andy Whatley & Co. from noon to 2 p.m., Outshine from 2:30-4:30 p.m., Love Chyld from 5-7 p.m. and OPOV Band from 8-10 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear their green and enjoy Irish-inspired menu items such as corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, and fish and chips.

The cost is $10 for ages 13 and older, and children 12 and younger are admitted free. For more information, visit Beef’s at The Grove on Facebook.