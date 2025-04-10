Spring craft market at Riverchase Galleria this weekend

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hometown Vendor Market Flier for Birmingham Spring Craft & Vendor Market.

The Riverchase Galleria will play host to the Birmingham Spring Craft & Vendor Market this weekend, offering shoppers the chance to peruse wares from local businesses and vendors.

Market hours on Saturday are 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday hours will be from noon until 6 p.m. There is no admission fee to the market, which will take place inside of the Riverchase Galleria.

This event is being put on by Hometown Vendor Market, a company that organizes craft fairs and vendor markets nationwide by registering local vendors to participate. This market is one of seven Spring Craft and Vendor Markets the company organized that are occurring this weekend across the country. The company also highlights vendors that participate in their markets on their website, linking to their social media and online stores.

Hometown Vendor Market is also hosting a Mother's Day Craft and Vendor Market at the Riverchase Galleria on May 3 and 4. Interested vendors can register to participate in the market on Hometown Vendor Market's website.