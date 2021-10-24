Spreading God’s love, a shoebox at a time

× Expand Photo courtesy of Corey Green. Elizabeth and Isabella Thomas help pack shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child at Green Valley Church in Hoover in 2020.

Michelle Thomas and her 12-year-old twins, Elizabeth and Isabella, always look forward to fall.

That’s when they get to put together shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items for needy children around the world as part of the Operation Christmas Child project organized by the Samaritan’s Purse nonprofit.

The family spends time throughout the year making crafts by hand to include in the shoeboxes, which they put together at Green Valley Church with other volunteers.

The Thomas family and the family of Corey Green, the shoe box project leader at Green Valley, have been putting shoe boxes together for at least 16 years and now try to fill 150 boxes a year, Michelle Thomas said.

This year, she and her daughters made bead people out of pipe cleaners and beads, dish towel teddy bears, plastic and canvas crosses, fish and stars out of crochet thread, airplanes out of clothespins and popsicle sticks, pipe cleaner lizards and clothespin caterpillars and birds, among many other things. They also bought 50 baby dolls from Dollar Tree, and Michelle’s sister-in-law made 12-by-12-inch quilts for each doll.

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Corey Green. Green Valley Church advertises its Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection effort during a Trunk or Treat event in a previous year. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Corey Green. Sally Doak and Lesa Harvey prepare large boxes to be filled with shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child at Green Valley Church. Prev Next

Items don’t have to be handmade, but the Thomases like to be creative.

Michelle’s mom joined the effort this year, too, and her husband, Joe, and three sons — Nicholas, Trenton and Travis — always help load the boxes and get them where they need to be.

Green Valley Church has been a central dropoff location for the area since 2012, Green said.

Green Valley is the only official dropoff point in Hoover, but numerous churches, groups and individuals throughout Hoover participate in the annual effort, which started in 1993. This year’s national collection week is Nov. 15-22, but individual churches and groups often start in October or earlier.

Green Valley Church last year collected about 450 boxes by itself and roughly 3,000 total from the community as a whole, Green said. There are seven other dropoff points in Jefferson and Shelby counties, including churches in Bessemer, Columbiana, Gardendale, Hueytown, Pleasant Grove, Trussville and Warrior.

Each of those dropoff sites carry their shoe boxes to Gardendale First Baptist Church, where all of them are loaded onto tractor trailers and taken to a regional processing center in Atlanta, said Tricia Buriff, one of three regional managers for the Southeast who also runs the Atlanta processing center.

Last year, Samaritan’s Purse collected 27,630 shoeboxes in Jefferson and Shelby counties, which was down slightly from about 31,000 in 2019, likely due to the pandemic, Buriff said. The goal for Jefferson and Shelby counties this year is 34,000 shoeboxes, a 4% increase from 2019 and 23% increase from last year.

Some of the churches that normally participate didn’t last year because they weren’t meeting in person at the time, but many of them have rejoined the effort this year, Buriff said. The goal this year is to collect 880,000 shoeboxes from Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi, she said.

In 2020, there were 7.8 million shoe boxes collected in the United States and more than 9.1 million collected worldwide, including from Australia, Austria, Canada, Finland, Germany, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. This year, the global goal is 9.7 million shoeboxes.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 188 million shoe boxes with gifts to children in more than 170 countries and territories.

Christ Church United Methodist off Caldwell Mill Road has been collecting shoe boxes about seven years, missions pastor Ben Birdsong said.

Last year, the church collected 68 boxes, but that was down from the normal number of about 120 due to COVID-19, he said. Christ Church United Methodist wasn’t meeting in person during collection time last year, he said. He’s expecting better participation this year.

“It’s just an opportunity to connect people in Birmingham with mission needs around the world and meet practical needs for families in different parts of the world,” Birdsong said. “It’s typical that families will do it together as a project.”

Green said it’s about so much more than just the gifts in the boxes. Since 2009, more than 26.5 million children who received the shoeboxes participated in a 12-lesson discipleship program in which trained volunteers share about Jesus Christ with them, according to Samaritan’s Purse.

“It’s a really special way to spread the gospel truth,” Green said. “It’s a very intentional, purposeful presentation.”

Nancy Reeves, another member at Green Valley, said her family has filled shoeboxes for six or seven years. She and one of her 12-year-old daughters recently got to meet a 27-year-old man who received a shoebox as a child when he was in a Ukrainian orphanage.

The man, Nicky Schweickert, said in a video for Samaritan’s Purse that he had never before received anything so personal and dear to his heart. “I know that with a simple act of kindness and a simple shoebox, a lot of hearts can be changed and brought to Jesus,” Schweickert said.

Reeves said Schweickert’s testimony was impactful to her daughter, who already loved picking out gifts for other people. “It helped validate the end result of a ministry she believes in,” Reeves said.

Operation Christmas Child helps people in other parts of the world know about God’s love, she said. “We might not can go in person, but we can be part of it.”

Learn how to participate at samaritanspurse.org/occ. Green Valley Church will collect shoeboxes Nov. 15-22, and numerous other churches in Hoover are collecting prior to that date.