Spotlight: Birmingham Dance Theatre teaching for more than 60 years

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Students in the middle-age company rehearse choreography at Birmingham Dance Theatre this year.

Birmingham Dance Theatre, located in The Centre at Riverchase shopping center across from Hoover City Hall, has seven studios.

Founded in 1962 as Nora Nash Dance Studio, the company became Birmingham Dance Theatre in 1984, when it moved to its current location.

Children ages 2 and older can enroll at Birmingham Dance Theatre, which offers a selection of classes ranging from beginner to advanced levels. Older students can specialize in classical dance styles such as ballet, tap and pointe, as well as modern dance styles such as contemporary and hip-hop. All genders are welcome to take classes, and Birmingham Dance Theatre also offers a boys-only hip-hop section that focuses on breakdancing. Annual recitals are held at the BJCC, and parents are invited to watch classes on select days.

Higher-level dancers are eligible to try out for the studio’s competition team, which travels around the Southeast to attend conventions, but students looking for a lower level of commitment can continue to take classes recreationally. Dancers of all ages can also participate in summer classes, which range from weekend-long camps to six-week sessions.

Birmingham Dance Theatre is at 1694 Montgomery Highway, Suite 200, and is open on weekdays. Dancer evaluation forms and registration forms can be filled out online at bdtdance.com.

