Spooktacular Craft & Vendor Market brings Halloween shopping to Riverchase Galleria

× Expand Image courtesy of Hometown Vendor Market

The Birmingham Spooktacular Craft & Vendor Market will take place Saturday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25, from noon to 6 p.m. at Riverchase Galleria.

The free indoor market will bring together local makers, vendors and independent businesses offering handmade crafts, jewelry, art, fashion, seasonal décor, sweet treats and gifts.

Shoppers can browse fall and Halloween-themed items, including festive decorations, costumes and other seasonal finds, while supporting small businesses.

The family-friendly event is organized by Hometown Vendor Market and is designed as a weekend shopping destination for families, trick-or-treaters and seasonal shoppers.

Riverchase Galleria is located at 2000 Galleria Circle. For more information, visit hometownvendormarket.com.